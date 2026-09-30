Preseason PWHL Report Cards: Crease Keepers Get New Opportunities

Goaltending is such a crucial aspect of the PWHL, with each of the league's four playoff teams boasting top goaltenders last season. This year, goaltending will be even more paramount. Here's an offseason ranking of the league's 12 goalie trios.
In the inaugural PWHL season, the world's six best professional goalies took to the ice together. It provided a challenge to shooters each and every night. With the league now sitting at 12 teams, there are more opportunities for goalies than ever, but the pool of talent is still thick.
Since founding, the PWHL has altered their rules to force each team to carry three signed goalies at all times. Some of the better goalies outside the top tier remain in Europe in order to get regular starts, but others, like Andrea Brandli this year, have made the move.
Here's a look, and preseason grading, for each of the PWHL's 12 teams.
Boston Fleet: A
Having the PWHL's reigning MVP and Goaltender of the Year, as well as the individual who backstopped USA to gold in Aerin Frankel is paramount to Boston's success. Expect the Fleet to play Frankel in roughly 90% of their games this season, unless she gets banged up. If Frankel were to be hurt, Amanda Thiele is the next option, and while she's a capable goalie, it's a steep drop from Frankel.
Goalies: Aerin Frankel, Amanda Thiele, Abby Hornung (Camp Invite)
Montreal Victoire: A
While Aerin Frankel won MVP and Goaltender of the Year, Ann-Renee Desbiens was equally deserving. The Canadian national team starter remains an elite netminder and was the 2025 PWHL Goaltender of the Year. She's destined for the Hall of Fame, and still is well within her prime. The only question in Montreal is how much do they use Desbiens, and how much do they rest her. They'll want to give rookie Hailey MacLeod a look at some point, and keep her game ready just in case. MacLeod comes from Ohio State, but was a goalie who could run hot and cold. Bringing consistency, particularly when she's not facing a barrage of action, is critical.
Goalies: Ann-Renee Desbiens, Hailey MacLeod, Megan Warrener
Ottawa Charge: A
Gwyneth Philips just needs to Gwyneth Philips and the Ottawa Charge will be in the mix every game. Philips is just that good, and she's a goalie that when she hits her flow state, can be nearly unbeatable. Highly competitive, highly focused, Philips is never completely beat until the puck crosses the line. Behind her, Sanni Ahola faced her challenges as a rookie, but should get a few more looks this season. Kendra Woodland made her PWHL debut, but is unlikely to get time again this year unless an injury occurs. When it comes to elite goalies, Ottawa unquestionably has one of the best in the game.
Goalies: Gwyneth Philips, Sanni Ahola, Kendra Woodland, Kaitlyn Ross (Camp Invite)
Vancouver Goldeneyes: A-
It would be hard to point to another PWHL team with a better second option in the league, but Vancouver doesn't want a second option, they want a starting goalie who can steal games. Emerance Maschmeyer looked at times like that could be her, but Vancouver couldn't get over the hump last season at any position. Don't expect Cara Gardner Morey to ride one goalie if there's even a hint of inconsistency. They need either Maschmeyer or Campbell to step into the starting role and never look back. Campbell could also be trade bait as she enters on a cap-friendly contract, especially with Katie DeSa ready and waiting and Newell bringing depth experience. Vancouver's crease looks like a strength, but will it be one of the best in the league?
Goalies: Emerance Maschmeyer, Kristen Campbell, Katie DeSa, Kim Newell (Camp Invite)
PWHL San Jose: B+
If there's a position of depth that San Jose fans can look at confidently, it's the crease. Corinne Schroeder is on her third PWHL team and knows the challenges of being on losing teams in New York and Seattle, as well as what comes with being an expansion goalie. She'll face all of that and more this season in San Jose with a team in front of her that looks like they will take their lumps. Tia Chan is the reigning NCAA Goaltender of the Year and could step in and challenge for time immediately. San Jose signed her for three years, so they're going to give their potential goaltender of the future looks. If all else fails, Abbey Levy has seen PWHL game time and can play in the league. Schroeder can steal games, Chan has that potential, and Levy is a solid depth option. The crease looks secure in San Jose.
Goalies: Corinne Schroeder, Tia Chan, Abbey Levy
Toronto Sceptres: B+
Raygan Kirk emerged as one of the PWHL's top goaltenders last season finishing among the league's best in save percentage and goals against average despite playing behind an offensively starved non-playoff team. Kirk's consistency needs to carry over to 2026-27, because last season she kept Toronto in more games than they deserved. Kirk should be a leading candidate to take a role with Canada's national team. Behind her however, are a pair of fresh goaltenders in Jessie McPherson and Grace Campbell. McPherson is a competitor who hates to lose and has a laser focus. She was Toronto's third goalie this season, and alongside Campbell, will be in hot competition for the opportunity to make a start in the PWHL when, and if, Kirk needs a rest. Both goaltenders could prove capable in the league, but both need to prove it.
Goalies: Raygan Kirk, Jessie McPherson, Grace Campbell
PWHL Hamilton: B
Who does Hamilton get? The Kayle Osborne from prior to the Olympics last season, or the one who returned from Milan? They're hoping the goalie, who GM Meghan Duggan flooded with praise, can be the former. She's an elite puck mover adding a unique element to Hamilton's ability to shut down a dump and chase approach, and to quickly transition to the attack. The presence of veteran Sandra Abstreiter at camp could be a boost for Hamilton as adding a veteran backup to support Osborne would be beneficial. Emma-Sofie Nordstrom was a draft pick this year, and has potential to play in this league, although she is not likely ready to carry a load, and Lucy Morgan brings experience to camp to push the others.
Goalies: Kayle Osborne, Sandra Abstreiter (Camp Invite), Emma-Sofie Nordström, Lucy Morgan (Camp Invite)
Minnesota Frost: B
It will be an interesting season in Minnesota's crease. Maddie Rooney and Nicole Hensley spent three seasons as a tandem, trading spaces regularly to give their team a new look. Last season however, Rooney took over as the starter and never looked back. Now, it's her net, and without the same consistent push, she'll need to stay sharp. Rookie Russian Daria Gredzen was highly touted, and given an opportunity, could turn into something special, but it will be a highly monitored situation for Gredzen who won't have many chances to adapt to the North American style before being thrown to the wolves. Marlène Boissonnault is also back, and she'll have a target on Gredzen's back for the backup role in camp.
Goalies: Maddie Rooney, Daria Gredzen, Marlène Boissonnault, Hope Walinski (Camp Invite)
PWHL Detroit: B-
Nothing is certain in Detroit. Detroit grabbed the best goalie available in the 2026 PWHL Draft taking Andrea Brandli 15th overall, but the Swiss star, who was named Best Goaltender at the 2026 Olympics, still has much to prove. She's never played a second in the PWHL, and will now be counted upon as Detroit's starter. Behind her is Alice Philbert, who hasn't played at this level in her career, but she enters with an opportunity to prove herself, especially if Brandli falters. The x-factor could be camp invite Michelle Pasiechnyk, a former NCAA Goaltender of the Year with Clarkson. If Brandli walks in and does what Detroit expects, they'll be fine. If there's an adaptation period for any Detroit goalie, the PWHL expansion team could underperform expectations.
Goalies: Andrea Brandli, Alice Philbert, Michelle Pasiechnyk (Camp Invite)
PWHL Las Vegas: B-
Nicole Hensley's play has seen a decline in recent seasons. She entered the PWHL as a top pick and pegged as the Minnesota's Frost's starter. She held that for the inaugural seasons, but flipped flopped at times with Maddie Rooney before taking to the crease to win a Walter Cup with Minnesota. After the inaugural season however, Hensley saw her minutes decrease in favour of Rooney. Now, she's back as the unquestioned starter for another run with Las Vegas. She'll likely face her share of shots with a fresh team in front of her, but Hensley is experienced, she's calm, and she could play her way back into the conversation as one of the elite goalies in this league. Behind her, Saskia Maurer was the PostFinance Women's League Goaltender of the Year last season in Switzerland, and looked good in her appearances at the Olympic Games. This is Hensley's team, and their hopes will rest heavily on her shoulders.
Goalies: Nicole Hensley, Saskia Maurer, Logan Angers (Camp Invite)
New York Sirens: C+
The New York Sirens lost starting goalie Kayle Osborne, and then after the PWHL shifted them down in the draft order, they lost the opportunity to select a starting goalie in the draft. Ultimately, New York signed the best remaining veteran in Elaine Chuli. Chuli has started in the NCAA, CWHL, and PHF, winning an Isobel Cup with the Toronto Six and being named PHF Goaltender of the Year. She's also statistically outperformed several starters in her time with Montreal and Toronto. Now, it's Chuli's crease to run with. New York just needs consistency, which is the issue that's plagued their net to date. Behind Chuli, Callie Shanahan got into a handful of games last season, and Kayley Doyle remains waiting.
Goalies: Elaine Chuli, Callie Shanahan, Kayley Doyle
Seattle Torrent: C+
Hannah Murphy has impressive potential, but from day one, no opponent is going to enter believing they don't have a chance to score against Seattle. Murphy will need to earn that reputation this season. She was an All-Rookie team member last year, and looked good in a dozen appearances, but now she needs to win games for the Torrent. Behind Murphy, CJ Jackson has proven they can get into games and hold their own. In a pinch, Italian national team netminder Gabrielle Durante was incredible in a tiny sample size at the Olympics. She would only need to step in for spot duty, but has the potential to make a memorable start if needed.
Goalies: Hannah Murphy, CJ Jackson, Gabrielle Durante, Julia Minotti (Camp Invite)