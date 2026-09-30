Preseason PWHL Report Cards: Crease Keepers Get New Opportunities

If there's a position of depth that San Jose fans can look at confidently, it's the crease. Corinne Schroeder is on her third PWHL team and knows the challenges of being on losing teams in New York and Seattle, as well as what comes with being an expansion goalie. She'll face all of that and more this season in San Jose with a team in front of her that looks like they will take their lumps. Tia Chan is the reigning NCAA Goaltender of the Year and could step in and challenge for time immediately. San Jose signed her for three years, so they're going to give their potential goaltender of the future looks. If all else fails, Abbey Levy has seen PWHL game time and can play in the league. Schroeder can steal games, Chan has that potential, and Levy is a solid depth option. The crease looks secure in San Jose.