Preseason PWHL Report Card: Building The Bluelines

There are very few PWHL bluelines that will be as strong as last season. The four expansion teams did their best to build a foundation, and the existing eight looked to recoup. Who did the best? We grade each of the PWHL's bluelines heading into the 2026-27 PWHL season.
PWHL bluelines saw a significant shuffle this offseason as the league's four expansion teams scooped up talent in preparation for the 2026-27 season.
Not every existing team was able to recoup what they lost through the draft and free agency, and not all PWHL expansion bluelines will enter their inaugural campaign created equal.
Almost every blueline in the league will enter 2026-27 weaker than they were in 2025-26 due to the dispersal of talent in the league. There will, however, be new talents like Caroline Harvey and Laila Edwards set to take center stage, but glowing grades aren't expected for many blueliners unless surprise steals emerge.
Here's a look at the offseason report card for each PWHL team.
New York Sirens: A
Perhaps the only existing blueline in the PWHL that can confidently enter 2026-27 and say they are stronger than they were last season. Emma Peschel brings size, mobility, and two-way acumen to the blueline, entering their top four alongside Micah Zandee-Hart, Maja Nylen Persson, and Jaime Bourbonnais. It's a unit that also boasts depth with returnees Nicole Vallario, Lauren Bernard, and Dayle Ross all capable of taking another step forward. However you look at it, New York has more PWHL-capable defenders than many teams in the league, they have more existing chemistry, and they are a group that still has some untapped potential.
In: Emma Peschel, Grace Wolfe
Out: Alysson Simpson
Toronto Sceptres: A
When Toronto acquired Ella Shelton last season, many looked at their stacked blueline with envy. It didn't take long for their sky-high hopes to fall like the Hindenbeurg however, as their top four not only couldn't find a healthy mix, but they struggled mightily. An injury to Allie Munroe didn't help, but this season, Toronto will need to engage their blueline more, and find ways to showcase the talent they have in Shelton, Renata Fast, Kali Flanagan, and Munroe. Brooke Disher is going to be a nice addition as a defender who can provide consistency and is ready to face top opponents. Alyssa Regalado could be a late round steal bringing some mobility as well. Overall, Toronto has a strong top four, good depth, and they should see a revitalization. If there's issue, it's that Toronto's lack of scoring punch up front could force Shelton, Fast, and Flanagan to try to do too much at times, which could open them to odd-player rushes.
In: Brooke Disher, Alyssa Regalado
Out: Savannah Harmon, Anna Kjellbin
Vancouver Goldeneyes: A-
Vancouver felt less impact to their roster in expansion than any other team, but their primary position of loss was their blueline as Mellissa Channell-Watkins, Nina Jobst-Smith, and Sydney Bard all left in expansion for Detroit. The biggest question mark, and loss, however, could be in Claire Thompson, who has yet to state her hockey fate publicly as she considers retirement to complete her medical degree and begin her career as a doctor. If Thompson returns, this is an elite blueline. Vancouver won the Draft Order race and selected generational talent Caroline Harvey from Wisconsin. She's the Olympic MVP and Best Defender, and Patty Kazmaier winner, and Harvey can impact the game on every square inch. There's no weakness to her game physically or mentally, and she could be the PWHL's Defender of the Year now, and for years to come. Vancouver's third pair remains a work in progress, and they lost the option of Sini Karjalainen who tore her ACL playing in Switzerland in September. Dominika Laskova brings back a veteran presence, and Jules Constantinople is an underrated defender from Northeastern who is the leading candidate to step into the top four with Harvey, Sophie Jaques, and Ashton Bell. Their lack of a proven third pair is all that's holding this group back from elite status, and if Thompson returns, this group gets a boost.
In: Caroline Harvey, Dominika Laskova, Jules Constantinople, Ashley Messier
Out: Claire Thompson (?), Sini Karjalainen, Sydney Bard, Mellissa Channell-Watkins, Nina Jobst-Smith
PWHL Hamilton: A-
On paper, things look good in Hamilton. They have a legitimate number one defender in Nicole Gosling, and a good compliment in rookie Nelli Laitinen who is top four ready. They also added some nice second pair options in Allyson Simpson, Zoe Boyd, and Riley Brengman, along with the veteran calm of Anna Kjellbin. It's a solid six without a noticeable hole, and they have enough coming into camp as free agents to ensure the group has depth support in case of an injury. It's not the flashiest group, but it's a group that will be consistent and do the little things right.
Signed: Nicole Gosling, Riley Brengman, Zoe Boyd, Anna Kjellbin, Allysson Simpson
Drafted: Nelli Laitinen
Boston Fleet: B
The strength of Boston's blueline remains their top pairing. Last season Boston rode Megan Keller and Haley Winn for close to half a game every game, and it would be surprising to see them do things differently this year. Grace Dwyer will fit into a second pair role, but that's where Boston's certainty ends. They'll be banking on Amanda Boulier's veteran stability, Leah Stecker's rookie readiness, and internal growth from Rylind MacKinnon, but this blueline looks like it could be susceptible to attack from deep teams.
In: Leah Stecker, Amanda Boulier, Grace Dwyer, Maeve Kelly
Out: Zoe Boyd, Hadley Hartmetz, Mia Biotti, Riley Brengman, Daniela Pejsova, Noemi Neubauerova
Ottawa Charge: B
Losing their first round pick, again, to expansion hurt. Especially when it was Rory Guilday who was so good for the Charge last season. Ottawa brings back their best defender in Ronja Savolainen, and ageless veteran Jocelyne Larocque, who even though she's seen a notable decline, found a new way to preserve her presence last season and continued to provide value. Brooke Hobson also looked like the change of scenery from New York to Ottawa brought out the potential many expected. Adding Vivian Jungels is going to infuse more mobility to the back end, which was a clear issue in Ottawa. She has championship experience with Wisconsin, and is a smooth skating defender who can help the Charge in transition. Ottawa grabbed another reclamation defender like they did the year prior with Kate Reilly, who improved as the year went on, in Tory Mariano who is also returning from a gap year following her NCAA career. Mariano is another to watch, and Ottawa's blueline success will center around the emergence of Mariano or Vita Poniatovskaia, a Yale grad who could also add valuable mobility and an offensive punch from the back end.
In: Vivian Jungels, Tory Mariano
Out: Rory Guilday, Stephanie Markowski
PWHL Detroit: B-
Manon Rheaume built her blueline to look a lot like last year's expansion teams in Seattle and Vancouver, but she'll be hoping for different results. Detroit will need Cayla Barnes, Nina Jobst-Smith, and rookie Casey Borgiel to bring some kind of offensive spark from the blueline, because it's a major question mark right now if their blueline will be capable of igniting the high octane offense up front, or if they'll be an anchor being dragged along by the forward group. They have three solid pairs, good depth, and a nice mix of experience. What they don't have is one of the league's elite defenders who can single handedly carry a load. Barnes is the closest they have in that regard.
Signed: Cayla Barnes, Mellissa Channell-Watkins, Sydney Bard, Nina Jobst-Smith, Stephanie Markowski, Mia Biotti
Drafted: Casey Borgiel
PWHL Las Vegas: B-
When Las Vegas was building, it was unclear where their goals would come from, which they answered at the draft. In the expansion process however, Las Vegas was able to compile a respectable blueline headlined by one of the more dynamic two-way pairings in the league last season in Kendall Cooper and Mae Batherson from the Minnesota Frost, physical presence Megan Carter, and veteran stalwart Erin Ambrose. Cooper and Batherson spent almost the entire 2025-26 season together, and Ambrose and Carter will be the other half of their capable top four. Behind the quartet, Madison Bizal is a veteran player who still hasn't reached her ceiling in the league, and draft pick Kendall Butze has two-way potential. Depth will need to prove itself, but there's a capable top four to carry the load.
Signed: Mae Batherson, Kendall Cooper, Megan Carter, Erin Ambrose, Madison Bizal
Drafted: Kendall Butze
Minnesota Frost: C+
Losing Kendall Cooper, who was one of the best rookies in the PWHL, and Mae Batherson who emerged as a legitimate top four defender, will hurt the Frost. They were only able to recoup one of those losses in first round pick Sara Swiderski who is more than capable of making an impact from day one. She's mobile and can play a physical game, and last year with Ohio State showed she has some offensive upside to her game. Tova Henderson will also be a capable pro, albeit with less offensive upside, but she brings intangibles and can play a valuable shut down role. At the top, Lee Stecklein remains Minnesota's best defender, and is one of the elite defensive defenders in the world. Sidney Morin had a memorable playoff showing she might have more left in her repatoire to show in this league. She's a mobile two-way veteran who the Frost will lean on alongside Natalie Buchbinder to land permanently in their top four this season.
In: Sara Swiderski, Tova Henderson
Out: Kendall Cooper, Mae Batherson, Madison Bizal, Jincy Roese
PWHL San Jose: C+
San Jose didn't blink when Laila Edwards fell to fourth overall, because it was the best gift the California expansion team could have hoped for. They'd signed Rory Guilday, Daniela Pejsova, Mariah Keopple, and Hadley Hartmetz, but still didn't have a true game changer on the back end. How they deply Edwards is still to be seen as she was a forward throughout her life until USA converted the 6-foot-1 force to the back end. She earned Olympic All-Star honors as a defender, and has one of the best shots in women's hockey. Edwards will be their number one defender, with Guilday providing support. After the duo, Troy Ryan will hope to usher in Daniela Pejsova's awaited breakout season. The former Best Defender at the World Championships, is still young, but saw her development hit a wall in Boston. Hadley Hartmetz would be another breakout player after missing most of her first season due to injury, and only getting her chance to grow as a pro last year. Mariah Keopple will be steady bottom pair depth. Luckily, San Jose has some excellent free agent options coming to camp to fill out their blueline including Stephanie Bourque and Megan McKay, who both could earn a spot.
Signed: Rory Guilday, Daniela Pejsova, Mariah Keopple, Hadley Hartmetz
Drafted: Laila Edwards
Montreal Victoire: C
Montreal front loaded their roster with talent bringing back Abby Roque, signing Emma Maltais, Jessie Eldridge, and Michelle Karvinen, and drafting Petra Nieminen. What they couldn't manage, was to replace what was lost on their blueline. Two of their top four are gone, including the league's inaugural Defender of the Year in Erin Ambrose, and Montreal's number one defender from last season, Nicole Gosling. It leaves Kati Tabin and Maggie Flaherty as the team's top pairing. Flaherty took a huge step at the end of the season and could be a breakout player to watch this year, but there are significant question marks on the back end. Jessica DiGirolamo and Nadia Mattivi will enter as the team's second pair, but Mattivi has limited PWHL experience, and will still be learning on the fly early this year. Her upside however, is evident. Zoe Uens could be the x-factor on the blueline as she was a sly selection in the draft who could emerge as one of the best in the class by the end of the season. Montreal also has free agent invite Maria Batalova from Russia. Russia's top defender and top player, she's a rover who is as often leading the rush as defending it. How that wide open style fits in Montreal is worth watching, but she's a player who could be something special for the Victoire.
In: Zoe Uens, Erica Reider, Emilie Lavoie
Out: Nicole Gosling, Erin Ambrose, Amanda Boulier
Seattle Torrent: C
Seattle lost more than they got back watching Cayla Barnes, Megan Carter, and Mariah Keopple leave. Sydney Morrow could actually be an upgrade as she can play a physical style like Carter, and could potentially generate more offense than Barnes. Offensive production from the blueline was a significant issue last season, but a full campaign from Aneta Tejralova, and extra time for Anna Wilgren could help there. Still, there's not much flash, nor is there a defender who is considered among the best in the world on Seattle's roster. Gracie Gilkyson was an analytics dream collegiately, and depending on how her transition to pro goes, she could be a surprise boost. In Seattle last season, it wasn't about who they had, it was about how they mixed, which last year was like oil and water. This year, the blend is different, and Seattle will hope their results, from the crease out, follow.
In: Noemi Neubauerova, Sydney Morrow, Gracie Gilkyson
Out: Cayla Barnes, Mariah Keopple, Megan Carter