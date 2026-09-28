Preseason PWHL Report Card: Building The Bluelines

Vancouver felt less impact to their roster in expansion than any other team, but their primary position of loss was their blueline as Mellissa Channell-Watkins, Nina Jobst-Smith, and Sydney Bard all left in expansion for Detroit. The biggest question mark, and loss, however, could be in Claire Thompson, who has yet to state her hockey fate publicly as she considers retirement to complete her medical degree and begin her career as a doctor. If Thompson returns, this is an elite blueline. Vancouver won the Draft Order race and selected generational talent Caroline Harvey from Wisconsin. She's the Olympic MVP and Best Defender, and Patty Kazmaier winner, and Harvey can impact the game on every square inch. There's no weakness to her game physically or mentally, and she could be the PWHL's Defender of the Year now, and for years to come. Vancouver's third pair remains a work in progress, and they lost the option of Sini Karjalainen who tore her ACL playing in Switzerland in September. Dominika Laskova brings back a veteran presence, and Jules Constantinople is an underrated defender from Northeastern who is the leading candidate to step into the top four with Harvey, Sophie Jaques, and Ashton Bell. Their lack of a proven third pair is all that's holding this group back from elite status, and if Thompson returns, this group gets a boost.