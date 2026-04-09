Preview: Six Nations Set To Vie For Promotion At Division 1A World Championships

Ever since they dropped their dual passport players following the 2022 Olympics, China has been on a downward spiral. They narrowly avoided relegation from D1A last season. Grace Zhan should be back in net, which will help, but beyond that, there are an abundance of question marks. China's best players in recent tournaments have been veterans like Minghui Kong, Xin Fang, Mengying Zhang who are in their 30s, and won't carry this program much longer. Will China usher in their youth and hope for the best? They are the favorite to be demoted given the strength of Italy, who was the team that game up.