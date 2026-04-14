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Prime Minister Mark Carney, Finnish President Alexander Stubb Skate With PWHL's Ottawa Charge cover image

Prime Minister Mark Carney, Finnish President Alexander Stubb Skate With PWHL's Ottawa Charge

Ian Kennedy
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Two world leaders, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Finnish President Alexander Stubb skated with the PWHL's Ottawa Charge at the team's practice on Tuesday.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Finnish President Alexander Stubb skated with the PWHL's Ottawa Charge at their practice on Tuesday.

Carney, a former netminder, played college hockey at for both Harvard University in the United States, and in England at Oxford University. 

It was at Oxford that Carney met his wife, Diana Fox, while she was starring for Oxford's women's hockey team.

Stubb also comes from a long-time hockey family. His father Göran Stubb, has built the NHL's European scouting capability since joining the NHL in 1983 serviing as the Director of European Scouting for the National Hockey League. His father was also president of the Finnish Ice Hockey Association from 1976 to 1983.

Stubb himself grew up playing hockey for HIFK in Finland.

The duo spoke to media and took part in drills with the Charge, both donning Ottawa Charge sweaters.

Ottawa's roster features two Finnish players, Ronja Savolainen and Sanni Ahola who both represented Finland at the 2026 Olympics. The Charge have 15 Canadian born players on their roster including Emily Clark, Jocelyne Larocque, and captain Brianne Jenner who won silver with Canada at the 2026 Olympics.

Alexander Stubb (left) and Mark Carney (right) enter the ice greeted by members of the PWHL's Ottawa Charge -&nbsp;Photo @ Josh Kim / PWHL.Alexander Stubb (left) and Mark Carney (right) enter the ice greeted by members of the PWHL's Ottawa Charge -&nbsp;Photo @ Josh Kim / PWHL.

Carney is not the first Canadian Prime Minister to visit the Charge as former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended a PWHL Ottawa game with his family in the inaugural 2024 season.

Carney was recently in attendance at an Ottawa Senators game as well.

The skate came only a day after Carney's Liberal government swept a trio of by-elections giving them a majority government in Canada.

Rebecca Leslie highlights
Ottawa Charge
PWHL
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