Public Signing With Multiple Montreal Victoire Players

While Team Canada national team members are busy in Toronto attending the second of three training blocks for the Milano Cortina Olympics in February, a Sports Cards Expo will take place this weekend in Montreal. The national team camp means that Marie-Philip Poulin, Laura Stacey, Erin Ambrose, and Ann-Renee Desbiens won’t be in attendance, but several of their Montreal Victoire teammates will be.

Amanda Boulier, Maureen Murphy, Alexandra Labelle, and Catherine Dubois will all be attending the Expo Cartes Sports Montreal to sign autographs on Saturday afternoon. Labelle and Dubois will arrive at 1:30 p.m., while Murphy and Boulier will arrive at 2:00 p.m.

If you wish to meet the players and get their autographs, you’ll need to head to the Complexe Multi-Sports de Laval, 955 Av. Bois-de-Boulogne, Laval. A day pass costs $15 on the website, but $20 at the door. A three-day pass (which covers Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) costs $25 on the website.

Then, you’ll need to buy tickets for the autographs as well. A regular item (such as a puck or an 8x10 picture) will cost $20 to get signed, while a premium item (such as a jersey) will cost $30. Inscriptions can be added for an additional $10, and a fast pass is available for $15, allowing you to skip the queue. You can also opt for a VIP package, which includes having your picture taken with the four players, one regular item signed by each, and an 8x10 photo of each player.

While you’re there, you’ll also be able to browse over 100 stands featuring sports cards, memorabilia, framed pictures, and jerseys, you name it, they’ll have it. If you are still missing some cards in your Upper Deck PWHL sets, you might be able to buy singles there.

Premium Autographs will be on site with its extensive stock of signed memorabilia from the biggest names in the hobby, including Poulin, Stacey, Desbiens, Ambrose, Sarah Nurse, Natalie Spooner, Brianne Jenner, and more.

They’ve already announced that they will also be selling the second series of their fantastic mystery boxes, Ice Queens Series 2. For $299 plus taxes, you can purchase one of the 75 available boxes. These have been randomly filled with autographed 8x10, 16x20, pucks, jerseys, and/or canvases. Twelve of the 75 boxes will contain a signed jersey, ten will include a signed canvas, and twelve will contain a signed and framed photo. The minimum value of each box will be $299. Emmy Fecteau will also be at their stand on Saturday to open Ice Queens boxes live with you.

Whether you’re an adult or a kid, the Expo will be a great event to attend, not only because of what will be on sale there, but also because it will allow you to meet fellow PWHL fans. Please don’t be shy about wearing your team’s colours either; it will make it easier to identify who you are looking for.