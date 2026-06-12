PWHl Announces Protections For Eight Existing Teams

The PWHL has announced the final three protections for each existing PWHL team to end Phase 3 of expansion.
The PWHL has unveiled the final three protections for each of the league’s eight existing teams heading into the final phases of the PWHL expansion player distribution process.
This round of protections completes Phase 3 of the league’s six-phase process.
Boston Fleet
Boston is protecting Shay Maloney (F/2026-27), Abby Newhook (F), and Susanna Tapani (F/2027-28) adding to Haley Winn, Megan Keller, and Aerin Frankel protected in Phase 1.
Minnesota Frost
Minnesota is protecting Sidney Morin (D/2026-27), Lee Stecklein (D/2027-28), and Grace Zumwinkle (F/2028-29) adding to Taylor Heise, Kelly Pannek, and Maddie Rooney protected in Phase 1.
Montréal Victoire
Montreal is protecting Maggie Flaherty (D/2027-28), Lina Ljungblom (F/2026-27), and Kati Tabin (D/2026-27) adding to Marie-Philip Poulin, Ann-Renee Desbiens, and Laura Stacey protected in Phase 1.
New York Sirens
New York are protecting Jaime Bourbonnais (D/2026-27), Maja Nylén Persson (D/2027-28), Micah Zandee-Hart (D/2026-27) adding to Kristyna Kaltounkova, Sarah Fillier, and Casey O’Brien protected in Phase 1.
Ottawa Charge
Ottawa is protecting Gabbie Hughes (F/2026-27), Fanuza Kadirova (F), Sarah Wozniewicz (F) adding to Ronja Savolainen, Gwyneth Philips, and Rebecca Leslie protected in Phase 1.
Seattle Torrent
Seattle is protecting Julia Gosling (F/2027-28), Mikyla Grant-Mentis (F/2026-27), and Danielle Serdachny (F/2026-27) adding to Anna Wilgren, Hannah Murphy, and Alex Carpenter protected in Phase 1.
Toronto Sceptres
Toronto is protecting Kali Flanagan (D/2028-29), Emma Gentry (F/2026-27), and Natalie Spooner (F/2026-27) adding to Raygan Kirk, Renata Fast, and Ella Shelton protected in Phase 1.
Vancouver Goldeneyes
Vancouver is protecting Izzy Daniel (F/2027-28), Jenn Gardiner (F/2028-29), and Hannah Miller (F/2027-28) adding to Emerance Maschmeyer, Sarah Nurse, and Sophie Jaques protected in Phase 1.