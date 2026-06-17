PWHL Attempts To Explain Draft Order Decisions In Pre-Draft Press Conference

"We've said from day one that competitive balance is critical to us," said Hefford. "That is the goal while maintaining player choice within the process that we went through. As we look at the draft order, the order itself is in line with what we've settled on in terms of the Gold Plan winner having the number one overall pick. Seattle was the last place team in the league. As we went through the process, we wanted to have all the information we could to make the best decision, and I think every decision we make at the PWHL, we try to gather as much fact and information as we can. "We wanted to ensure we had that before we identified what we believed is the right order for the draft process. And so, we're comfortable with where we're at. But in terms of the order, it's all been outlined previous to when it was announced yesterday."