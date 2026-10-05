PWHL Coaches And Managers Continue To Take Over The World
Oct 5, 2026 3:09 PM
While players from across the globe are looking at the PWHL, coaches and staff in the PWHL are looking to the world not only to build their teams, but to build the game by stepping into leadership roles with national team programs.
The PWHL features the world's best women's hockey players. The league has drawn on-ice talent from across the globe into what now stands as a 12-team league.
While the league's impact has been felt on the ice, it's also being felt off the ice as leagues across the globe look to synchronize rules such as body checking to mimic and prepare athletes for the PWHL. The league also forced a shift in the international calendar moving the IIHF women's World Championships to November each year, and last year competing in the Olympics for the first time.
Kori Cheverie - Photo @ Ellen Bond
The league however, has had a notable impact internationally in coaching and management as well. Originally, it was a small group. Gina Kingsbury and Troy Ryan were the general manager and head coach for Team Canada, a staff which also included PWHL coaches like Kori Cheverie, Caroline Ouellette, and Brad Kirkwood. Czechia was also coached by Ottawa Charge head coach Carla MacLeod.
This offseason however, there's been a shuffle, and the connections between the PWHL and international competition have continued to deepen.
This week, that included the addition of Delaney Collins, head coach for Hungary, who was added as an assistant coach with the Vancouver Goldeneyes.
Earlier in the offseason, Canada's coaching staff got a makeover with Kingsbury and Ryan being replaced by a new group of PWHL ties. It's a group led by Daniele Sauvageau, general manager of the Walter Cup winning Montreal Victoire who will serve as Canada's new GM. Last year Sauvageau served as general manager for Italy leading up to the 2026 Olympics. Given the nature of the role, Sauvageau plans to finish her season in Montreal before stepping away from the PWHL to focus on her role with Hockey Canada.
Sauvageau named Kori Cheverie the new head coach for Canada, a role she already serves with Montreal, and she'll be joined by Montreal asssitant Caroline Ouellette, who will also be an assistant with Canada. Reigning PWHL Coach of the Year Kris Sparre, who won the award last season while guiding the Boston Fleet, will also take on an assistant coach role with Canada this season while he shifts to serve as new head coach for PWHL Hamilton.
Rounding out Canada's staff are a pair of new assistant general managers who serve as GMs in the PWHL in Mike Hirshfeld (Ottawa Charge) and Manon Rheaume (PWHL Detroit).
While the Toronto Sceptres have yet to announce it, Czechia's women's general manager Tereza Sadilova is reported to be joining the team as their new Director of Hockey Operations.
While Gina Kingsbury will no longer serve as general manager for Canada, she is taking on a new leadership role as the new general manager for Austria. She'll be joined by Melody Davidson who will serve as an advisor, a similar role she holds, along with a scouting role for the Ottawa Charge.
Team USA has only one tie to speak of in American national team assistant coach Josh Sciba, who is set to enter his first season as head coach for PWHL Detroit after serving as an assistant coach with the New York Sirens.
Even past PWHL connections are making their mark globally. With Carla MacLeod stepping away from Czechia, she's being replaced by former Vancouver Goldeneyes head coach Brian Idalski. Conversely, Ulf Lundberg who joined PWHL San Jose as an assistant coach this season was head coach for Sweden at the 2026 Olympics.
The PWHL's global footprint is one that continues to grow on both sides of the boards, with coaches taking their talents global, and players moving to join the league.
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