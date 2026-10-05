PWHL Coaches And Managers Continue To Take Over The World

Earlier in the offseason, Canada's coaching staff got a makeover with Kingsbury and Ryan being replaced by a new group of PWHL ties. It's a group led by Daniele Sauvageau, general manager of the Walter Cup winning Montreal Victoire who will serve as Canada's new GM. Last year Sauvageau served as general manager for Italy leading up to the 2026 Olympics. Given the nature of the role, Sauvageau plans to finish her season in Montreal before stepping away from the PWHL to focus on her role with Hockey Canada.