PWHL Detroit 2026 Draft Picks Bring Leadership and Grit to the Table
In their first-ever draft, PWHL Detroit loaded up on leadership and grit.
Despite not having a first-round pick in the 2026 PWHL Entry Draft, Manon Rhéaume and PWHL Detroit were able to add solid depth to their inaugural roster. Over the course of six rounds, Detroit added one goaltender, one defender, and four forwards.
Each draft pick brings a different set of skills to the team.
Andrea Brändli (Goaltender, 15th overall)
With their first-ever pick in the draft, Detroit selected Swiss goaltender Andrea Brändli of Frolunda HC (SDHL). The 2025-26 season was quite the season of hockey for Brändli, earning Olympic All-Star Team honors, Olympic Best Goaltender, Olympic Bronze Medal, SDHL Best GAA (1.49), and SDHL Best SVS% (.945).
Brandli's quick movements allow her to glide across the crease with ease and help her excel at rebound control. The most important skill Brandli has is her calming presence.
“Just using my calm presence and giving them the security of doing their own thing,” said Brandli.
Casey Borgiel (Defender, 22nd overall)
Michigan native Casey Borgiel was drafted in the second round (22nd overall) by her former youth hockey coach at Little Caesars, Manon Rhéaume. In her senior season at Colgate, Borgiel's stat line consisted of four goals and 17 assists over 36 games, and she finished the season tied for second on the team with 38 blocked shots.
Her gritty style, paired with phenomenal puck movement and solid transitions, will quickly become an asset for Detroit, especially on the power play. On top of that, she loves to chatter at the opposition.
“I love to run my mouth,” said Borgiel. “I love to get under people’s skin.”
MK O’Brien (Forward, 34th overall)
Next up for Detroit was University of Minnesota-Duluth captain MK O’Brien, who went in the third round (34th overall). As a redshirt senior, O'Brien led Minnesota-Duluth to a 20-15-3 record. When she began to struggle offensively, O'Brien developed her defensive game, turning towards blocking shots and preventing opponents from leaving the neutral zone. Developing those skills rounded out her game.
“I play a 200-foot game,” said O’Brien. “And I take a lot of pride in that.”
Kyla Josifovic (Forward, 39th overall)
Detroit’s fourth-round pick, Kyla Josifovic, had an incredible final season at the University of Connecticut, scoring a career-high 16 goals and 24 assists. Her 40 points were the first by a UConn women’s hockey player since the 2007-08 season.
Scoring six power play goals last season proves Josifovic is an asset on the power play and will add an extra layer of skill to Detroit’s special teams.
Josifovic brings to Detroit is one of the taller players in the league.
“I’m going to bring my size to the PWHL, being 5-foot-11,” said Josifovic. “I’ll be able to use that to my advantage.”
Sena Catterall (Forward, 51st overall)
Detroit selected another known leader in former Clarkson captain Sena Catterall in the fifth round. Over the course of 35 games in 2025-26, Caterall performed at an almost point-per-game pace, scoring 17 goals and 16 assists for 33 points.
Catterall is a forward who understands the importance of stong, gritty defense.
“I learned that defense leads to offense,” said Catterall. “I’m a defensive-minded player, can score and get around the gritty areas of the net and pop some in.”
Georgia Schiff (Forward, 63 overall)
During the 2025-26 season, Georgia Schiff played 33 games for Cornell University, finishing second with 28 points, tied for the team lead in goals (12), and had 45 blocks.
'Hard-nosed hockey' is how Schiff described her style.
“I play a pretty tough and gritty style of hockey,” said Schiff. “I spend a lot of time in the corners and in front of the net.”
Having played full-contact hockey with boys until her late teens, Schiff can take hits and loves to give them out, especially on the forecheck.