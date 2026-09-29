PWHL Detroit Adds Danielle Goyette, Jimmy Howard To Coaching Staff

Detroit adds Hall of Fame and Stanley Cup experience behind the bench alongside head coach Josh Sciba
PWHL Detroit heads into its inaugural season with a wealth of experience behind the bench, as the team announced on Tuesday the addition of Hall of Famer Danielle Goyette and Stanley Cup champion Jimmy Howard.
“Danielle's resume is incredible, and she has proven herself to be an extremely prolific coach and player many times over,” said Manon Rhéaume, General Manager of PWHL Detroit, via league release. “Between coaching at the University of Calgary, Canada’s National Women’s Team, and spending time with the Toronto Maple Leafs, she understands how the game changes across all levels of the sport. Bringing in an assistant coach who has experience winning, both as a player and as a coach, is so important to PWHL Detroit. Danielle is going to be a great asset to our players as we develop our identity as a team and is a fantastic addition to our coaching staff.”
Goyette, who was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2017, heads to Detroit after most recently serving as Director of Player Development for the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 2025-26 season. Of course, long-time women's hockey fans are more than familiar with her name. Between 1991 to 2007, Goyette would represent Canada on the international stage, recording 219 points in 172 games and winning three Olympic medals (two gold, one silver), and nine IIHF Women’s World Championship medals (eight gold, one silver).
“It’s a great opportunity, and I’m really looking forward to joining PWHL Detroit and working with such a great group of people, staff, and coaches, led by Manon Rhéaume,” said Goyette. “It’s a new team and the first-ever professional women’s hockey team in Detroit, with a great mix of experienced and younger players. We have an exciting opportunity to build something special and create a team environment that will be fun and exciting to be part of, especially in a hockey city like Detroit.”
Howard joins Detroit's staff as goaltending coach following a 14-year NHL career in Motor City, where he was drafted 64th overall in 2003. During his time with the organization, Howard played in 543 games, recording 246 wins and 24 shutouts, and became a Stanley Cup champion in 2008.
“Jimmy knows what it means to be a professional athlete in Detroit and knows what hockey means to this city,” said Rhéaume. “He was so fortunate to spend his entire career in Detroit, and I know he's going to bring so much knowledge to our team as our goaltending coach. It’s going to be a great opportunity for our goalies to learn from Jimmy, not only on the ice, but also how to manage the mental side of things and the highs and lows you go through playing that position. He’s seen the game played in front of him for 14 seasons and has great insight into what our players can do to bring our team to the next level.”
Howard remained in the Detroit area following his retirement in 2021, where he coached with the Little Caesars AAA Hockey Club.
“It’s such an incredible honour to be the goaltending coach for PWHL Detroit,” said Howard. “I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to work alongside such an amazing group of athletes and staff. I’m proud to be part of this team and this city!”
Goyette and Howard join head coach Josh Sciba and assistant coach Molly Engstrom behind the bench for PWHL Detroit.