PWHL Detroit Adds Danielle Goyette, Jimmy Howard To Coaching Staff

“Jimmy knows what it means to be a professional athlete in Detroit and knows what hockey means to this city,” said Rhéaume. “He was so fortunate to spend his entire career in Detroit, and I know he's going to bring so much knowledge to our team as our goaltending coach. It’s going to be a great opportunity for our goalies to learn from Jimmy, not only on the ice, but also how to manage the mental side of things and the highs and lows you go through playing that position. He’s seen the game played in front of him for 14 seasons and has great insight into what our players can do to bring our team to the next level.”