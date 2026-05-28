PWHL Detroit Officially Announces Josh Sciba As First Head Coach

“I’m incredibly honored and excited for the opportunity to become the Head Coach of PWHL Detroit and beyond grateful for the trust placed in me to help lead the organization from the beginning,” said Sciba. “This is home and especially meaningful for me and my entire family, knowing Detroit's rich hockey history and identity firsthand and how much the women's hockey community has been yearning for this moment. Working alongside Manon, someone who has meant so much to the growth of the sport, is a journey I'm so fortunate to be on, with her passion, leadership, and vision that will make Detroit a destination for players. I also want to sincerely thank the New York Sirens, Pascal Daoust, Greg Fargo, and the players for believing in me and allowing me an opportunity to teach and grow as a coach. I’ll always be grateful to the people I had a chance to collaborate with and appreciative of the relationships and experiences in my first two PWHL seasons. I look forward to this next chapter and to building something special in Detroit.”