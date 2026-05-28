PWHL Detroit Officially Announces Josh Sciba As First Head Coach

PWHL Detroit has officially unveiled Josh Sciba as the team's first ever head coach.
PWHL Detroit has formally announced Josh Sciba has been named the team’s first head coach ahead of its inaugural 2026-27 PWHL season.
A Westland, Michigan product, Sciba joins his hometown team after serving two seasons as an assistant coach for the PWHL’s New York Sirens, as well as his current role as an assistant coach for Team USA's national women's program.
Sciba was hired by Manon Rheaume, who was appointed Detroit's inaugural general manager.
“Josh is a highly respected coach with a knowledge of the game and experience at all levels of women's hockey that set him apart, and his passion for teaching and individual character are qualities I value in a leader,” said Manon Rhéaume, PWHL Detroit General Manager. “Hockeytown is in his blood, and this is an opportunity I know he is eager to embrace with an understanding of what it means to represent this city and be part of its legacy.”
Sciba won Olympic gold with USA, and has also won two World Championship gold medals. Prior to the PWHL, Sciba was head coach for Union College in the NCAA for eight seasons, and also served as head coach at Niagara University and an assistant with Colgate.
“I’m incredibly honored and excited for the opportunity to become the Head Coach of PWHL Detroit and beyond grateful for the trust placed in me to help lead the organization from the beginning,” said Sciba. “This is home and especially meaningful for me and my entire family, knowing Detroit's rich hockey history and identity firsthand and how much the women's hockey community has been yearning for this moment. Working alongside Manon, someone who has meant so much to the growth of the sport, is a journey I'm so fortunate to be on, with her passion, leadership, and vision that will make Detroit a destination for players. I also want to sincerely thank the New York Sirens, Pascal Daoust, Greg Fargo, and the players for believing in me and allowing me an opportunity to teach and grow as a coach. I’ll always be grateful to the people I had a chance to collaborate with and appreciative of the relationships and experiences in my first two PWHL seasons. I look forward to this next chapter and to building something special in Detroit.”