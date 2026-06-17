PWHL Detroit Selects Andrea Brändli With Their First Ever Pick 15th Overall In Front Of Deafening Home Crowd

PWHL Detroit, in front of a deafening home crowd, made their first ever draft selection, choosing Swiss netminder Andrea Brändli 15th overall.
With chants of "Let's Go Detroit" echoing throughout the Fox Theater in Detroit, PWHL Detroit general manager Manon Rheaume stepped to the stage and selected the team's first ever draft pick, netminder Andrea Brändli.
Brändli won Best Goaltender at the Olympics while backstopping Switzerland to a bronze medal and was the 2025 SDHL Goaltender of the Year.
The 5-foot-7, Zurich, Switzerland was the top ranked goaltender, and filled the primary need for Detroit who was one of only two teams to not have a starting goaltender heading into the draft.
Detroit did not have a first round pick after trading it to Las Vegas for Hilary Knight.