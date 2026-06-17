Logo
Women's Hockey Roundtable
Powered by Roundtable
PWHL Detroit Selects Andrea Brändli With Their First Ever Pick 15th Overall In Front Of Deafening Home Crowd cover image

PWHL Detroit Selects Andrea Brändli With Their First Ever Pick 15th Overall In Front Of Deafening Home Crowd

Ian Kennedy
3h
featured
877Members·6,294Posts
IanKennedy@THNews profile imagefeatured creator badge

PWHL Detroit, in front of a deafening home crowd, made their first ever draft selection, choosing Swiss netminder Andrea Brändli 15th overall.

With chants of "Let's Go Detroit" echoing throughout the Fox Theater in Detroit, PWHL Detroit general manager Manon Rheaume stepped to the stage and selected the team's first ever draft pick, netminder Andrea Brändli.

Brändli won Best Goaltender at the Olympics while backstopping Switzerland to a bronze medal and was the 2025 SDHL Goaltender of the Year.

The 5-foot-7, Zurich, Switzerland was the top ranked goaltender, and filled the primary need for Detroit who was one of only two teams to not have a starting goaltender heading into the draft.

Detroit did not have a first round pick after trading it to Las Vegas for Hilary Knight.

Andrea BrandliPWHL DraftSwitzerlandPWHL Detroit
PWHL