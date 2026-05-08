PWHL Detroit Started With 10 Possible Names, Have They Landed On One?

Detroit has a long history of being the Motor City, the birthplace of Motown and techno music, a civil rights hub, and a connector to Canada and the Great Lakes. How will the PWHL celebrate the city's rich history in the name they choose for the expansion PWHL Detroit?
PWHL Detroit will enter the Professional Women's Hockey League as the 9th franchise in history. But they won't be known as PWHL Detroit for long. Like last season's Vancouver Goldeneyes and Seattle Torrent, Detroit's name will follow soon. It won't be on their inaugural jerseys, but the team will have a nickname when they drop the puck.
What the team does have, is a color palette.
According to the PWHL's official expansion announcement, "PWHL Detroit’s primary colors — black and silver — complemented by white as a secondary color and red as an accent. The palette is distinct from any other team in the league, with the primary colors intended to evoke Detroit’s innovative and industrial spirit, matched with the resilient identity of Metro Detroiters. Meanwhile, the red accent is a nod to the city’s celebrated sports history, in particular, the Red Wings’ and Hockeytown’s hockey stewardship in the United States for more than 100 years. The permanent brand identity, including the team’s name and logo, will be announced at a later date."
According to individuals involved in the process at Detroit's PWHL expansion announcement, the league shared 10 name options to stakeholders, including Ilitch Sports and Entertainment, for consideration.
What Names Are Out For Detroit
The PWHL has leaned into unique names that aren't duplicated in other top professional leagues. Many have suggested Detroit Riveters, but it seems unlikely the league would choose a name from a predecessor league. The same could be said for Detroit's historic hockey teams like the Falcons, Cougars, Vipers, Mechanics, or Whalers.
While it might have been of interest for the PWHL, the Shock name might be more likely to make a return in 2029 when the WNBA returns to the city.
If we want to eliminate other professional or collegiate teams in the state, and other historical teams from Detroit, it adds a long list of no-gos including Lions, Pistons, Tigers, Wolverines, Spartans, Drift, Eagles, Titans, Grizzlies, Warriors, Cruise, Jets, Amps, Drive, Rockers, Fury, Express, Panthers, and Bulldogs.
What Names Could PWHL Detroit Consider?
Speaking with stakeholders at Detroit's expansion announcement, there was a believe that the name could have a connection to Detroit's Motor City moniker. At the same time, the idea was also shared that there may be interest in portraying Detroit as something more than the Motor City.
Considering, however, that a silver Stingray Corvette, with black and red visible, matching the PWHL's color palette for the team, was used for PWHL Detroit's announcement, many saw it as a hint. The name Stingrays itself, or a variation of Rays or Stingers could be under consideration. Barracudas is a similar name that some have suggested, that also holds a distinct car connection.
Names like Detroit Supreme or Detroit Soul could represent the women of Motown and soul in Detroit, or something more wide reaching like Detroit Pulse for the city's overall music scene, and the fact techno music was born in Detroit.
Back to the automotive theme, there are no shortage of iconic cars that have been built in Detroit. There are also many more generic names to not tie the team to a single manufacturer.
One popular suggestion has been Turbo or Turbos, but there was a brief use of the name, members of the Major Indoor Lacrosse League from 1989 to 1994, that could eliminate the names.
Others that have been floated and discussed include names like Detroit Torque, Detroit Ignition, Detroit Forge, and Detroit Shift.
Should the league want to look at other pathways, the city's civil rights movement, Black history, music scene, and international crossings are major elements of the city.