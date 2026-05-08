PWHL Detroit Started With 10 Possible Names, Have They Landed On One?

According to the PWHL's official expansion announcement, "PWHL Detroit’s primary colors — black and silver — complemented by white as a secondary color and red as an accent. The palette is distinct from any other team in the league, with the primary colors intended to evoke Detroit’s innovative and industrial spirit, matched with the resilient identity of Metro Detroiters. Meanwhile, the red accent is a nod to the city’s celebrated sports history, in particular, the Red Wings’ and Hockeytown’s hockey stewardship in the United States for more than 100 years. The permanent brand identity, including the team’s name and logo, will be announced at a later date."