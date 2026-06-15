PWHL Draft: 15 Sleeper Picks Not To Ignore In The 2026 PWHL Draft

A lot has been said about the top end talent in the stacked 2026 PWHL Draft, but there is potential to find hidden potential in the later rounds. Here's a look at some of the top sleeper picks teams may reap the reward of selecting.
The PWHL expansion players distribution process could be the final straw for some teams who may be willing to take more risks later in the 2026 PWHL Draft to hopefully secure a hidden gem. Last season, only four players were selected after Fanuza Kadirova in the 2025 PWHL Draft, but only seven players finished with more points than Kadirova from the draft class.
Teams will be looking for another Kadirova, and with 72 picks this year compared to 48 last season, there will be plenty of opportunity.
Here's a look at the top 15 "sleeper picks."
1. Maria Batalova, D, Agidel Ufa (ZhHL)
The 30-year-old was named Best Defender for the second straight season in Russia, and was Russia's Best Player this season. She's a two-time Olympian and is one of Russia's top producing defenders year after year. She's probably not a sleeper but most think there is still risk with Russian players. (1996, L, 5'8", Tyumen, Russia)
2. Nina Pirogova, D, Sahalin (ZhHL)
The 27-year-old is Russia's all-time defensive scoring leader in the ZhHL. The six-time All-Star led the ZhHL is also a two-time Olympian. When it comes to talented Russian's who could challenge to join the PWHL, Pirogova and Batalova top the list, and with losses in expansion, they could both sneak up the draft. (1999, L, 5'9", Stupino, Russia)
3. Darya Gredzen, G, Birusa Krasnoyarsk (ZhHL)
Staying in Russia, Darya Gredzen is thought of by many to be one of the top goaltenders available, and some teams even have her ranked above Andrea Brandli. At only 22, Gredzen is already an Olympian from 2022, named Russia's Best Player in 2024 and Best Goaltender in 2025. In 187 career games in Russia's ZhHL, Gredzen, who is a rare right catching goalie, has a .931 save percentage. If a team already has a goalie, taking the chance on Gredzen is worth it. (2004, 5'9", Novosibirsk, Russia)
4. Grace Elliott, F, British Columbia (U SPORTS)
The gap from. U SPORTS to the PWHL is large, but anyone who sees the upside of Grace Elliott can see that in the right situation, and given some time, the unique 6-foot-2 forward could be an impact forward. She likes to use her size in a net front position, and protects the puck well using her reach. Elliott also has a mean streak. (2003, L, 6'2", Cloverdale, British, Columbia)
5. Brette Pettet, F, Djurgardens (SDHL)
Former Canadian U-18 national team member and Wisconsin captain. Pettet played for Djurgardens in the SDHL for four seasons, including multiple as team captain. A respected two-way player, Pettet is a veteran teams know can contribute. Size is her only downfall, but she has played in the tough WCHA, and full contact SDHL, and thrived in both. She'll be a third-line player, but plays the right way and could slide up when needed to surprise some offensively. (1999, R, 5'3", Kentville, Nova Scotia)
6. Stephanie Bourque, D, Union College (ECAC)
Played a ton at a smaller program, played in all situations. Bourque is a solid puck mover, likes to block shots, and played huge minutes for Union. She maximized her NCAA development and could be a solid two-way defender in the PWHL immediately. (2004, L, 5'4", Moncton, New Brunswick)
7. Oxana Bratishcheva, F, Sakhalin Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk (ZhHL)
Plenty of skill, plenty of production. Will a team take another risk on a high end Russian who has Olympic experience? The 26-year-old was actually Kadirova's linemate in Russia. (2000, L, 5'5", Chelyabinsk, Russia)
8. Gracie Gilkyson, LD, Yale (ECAC)
There are flashy defenders in this draft, then there are those who quietly do their job and make an impact. Gilkyson's advanced stats are impressive. She's a positive possession player in every metric, a good shot blocker, and her offense has grown every season at Yale. The impact she has on her team is significant. (2003, L, 5'7", Calgary, Alberta)
9. Michelle Pasiechynk, G, Boston University (Hockey East)
Former NCAA Goaltender of the Year took a season off after a stellar career with Clarkson before returning to Boston University. It didn't go exactly as planned, but her pedigree is too good not to get a shot in the PWHL as a backup. Does a team still see her as the NCAA Goaltender of the Year? She certainly has that potential. (2002, 5'9", Ottawa, Ontario)
10. Kayleigh Hamers, D, SDE (SDHL)
Considered one of the top defenders each season in the SDHL, Hamers captained the Netherlands' national team, and is an 11-year pro veteran. Hamers likes to get her toes pointed up ice and to take the space she's given drawing attention before dishing or gaining the zone. Best defender at the 2023 D1A World Championships, and a good distributor of the puck. Her experience is a major advantage this season with expansion, and for teams with defensive depth issues, letting her play her way up from a bottom pair could pay dividends (1997, L, 5'3", Tilburg, Netherlands).
11. Saskia Maurer, G, SC Bern (SWHL)
Andrea Brändli, Maurer's Swiss national team counterpart, gets a lot less love, but in the PWHL this season, she could be the idea backup. Back-to-back-to-back PostFinance Women's League Best Goaltender in Switzerland, preceded by a WCHA All-Rookie Team nod, preceded by a U-18 World Championship Best Goaltender award. At only 24, Maurer has accomplished a lot, and she looked stellar in relief at the Olympics. (2001, 5'5", Röthenbach im Emmental, Switzerland)
12. Cristina Cavaliere, D, Providence (Hockey East)
Cristina Cavaliere played more than any skater in NCAA women's hockey this season. The workhorse has shown year over year improvement and could be a reliable option for teams looking to add a defender who is low risk. (2004, L, 5'5", Mississauga, Ontario)
13. Erica Reider, D, Lulea (SDHL)
Need an experienced bottom pair blueliner? Erica Reider, 29, will be an older player in this draft, but she comes with five seasons of SDHL experience, and was twice an All-Canadian finishing her university career captaining Manitoba in U Sports hockey. (1996, L, 5'9", Regina, Saskatchewan)
14. Sarah Marchand, F, MoDo (SDHL)
Very slick with the puck, a good playmaker, and finds her space on the ice well. On the small side, but all she's done at the collegiate level, and in the SDHL this season is produce. (2003, L, 5'5", Belle River, Ontario)
15. Laura Fuoco, F, EV Zug (SWHL)
A big bullish player who drives hard to the net. Will be a valuable bottom six player on a PWHL team who will be hard to play against. (2003, L, 5'11", Mississauga, Ontario)
Others To Watch
Neena Brick, F, MoDo (SDHL); Emilie Lavoie, D/F, Concordia (U SPORTS); Celina Haider, F, Eisbären Juniors Berlin (DFEL) / Team Germany; Courtney Kollman, F, CG Puigcerda (Spain)