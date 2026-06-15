PWHL Draft: 15 Sleeper Picks Not To Ignore In The 2026 PWHL Draft

Staying in Russia, Darya Gredzen is thought of by many to be one of the top goaltenders available, and some teams even have her ranked above Andrea Brandli. At only 22, Gredzen is already an Olympian from 2022, named Russia's Best Player in 2024 and Best Goaltender in 2025. In 187 career games in Russia's ZhHL, Gredzen, who is a rare right catching goalie, has a .931 save percentage. If a team already has a goalie, taking the chance on Gredzen is worth it. (2004, 5'9", Novosibirsk, Russia)