PWHL Draft: Team-By-Team Picks For Each Of The PWHL's 12 Teams

Here's a look at who each of the PWHL's 12 teams selected at the 2026 PWHL Draft.
The 2026 PWHL Draft is in the books with 72 players being selected. Those players, and many undrafted players, will enter training camps next Fall vying for roster spots with the now 12 PWHL teams.
Here's a team-by-team look at who each team selected in the 2026 PWHL Draft.
Boston Fleet
10. Grace Dwyer (D, Cornell); 27. Leah Stecker (D, Penn State); 46. Jaden Bogden (F, Northeastern); 58. Jenna Goodwin (F, Frolunda); 70. Maeve Kelly (D, Boston University)
Detroit
15. Andrea Brändli (G, Frolunda); 22. Casey Borgiel (D, Colgate); 34. MK O'Brien (F, Minnesota-Duluth); 39. Kyla Josifovic (F, UConn); 51. Sena Catterall (F, Clarkson); 63. Georgia Schiff (F, Cornell).
Hamilton
6. Nelli Laitinen (D, Hamilton); 18. Jade Iginla (F, Brown); 30. Elyssa Biederman (F, Colgate); 42. Megan Woodworth (F, UConn); 54. Emma-Sofie Nordström (G, St. Lawrence); 66. Mya Vaslet (F, Penn State).
Las Vegas
3. Tessa Janecke (F, Penn State); 5. Lacey Eden (F, Wisconsin); 13. Issy Wunder (F, Princeton); 29. Josefin Bouveng (F, Minnesota); 41. Saskia Maurer (G, SC Bern); 49. Kendall Butze (D, Penn State); 53. Alexis Petford (F, Colgate); 65. Sydney Healey (F, Boston University).
Minnesota Frost
9. Sara Swiderski (D, Ohio State); 21. Viivi Vainikka (F, Frolunda); 33. Maddy Christian (F, Penn State); 45. Tova Henderson (D, Minnesota-Duluth), 57. Darya Gredzen (G, Biryusa Krasnoyarsk); 69. Lara Beecher (F, Clarkson).
Montreal Victoire
12. Petra Nieminen (F, Lulea): 24. Avi Adam (F, Cornell); 36. Zoe Uens (D, Quinnipiac); 48. Hailey MacLeod (G; Ohio State); 60. Erica Rieder (D, Lulea); 72. Emilie Lavoie (D, Concordia).
New York Sirens
7. Emma Peschel (D, Ohio State); 19. Elisa Holopainen (F, Frolunda); 31. Carina DiAntonio (F, Yale); 43. Katelyn Roberts (F, Penn State); 55. Grace Wolfe (D, St. Cloud); 67. Naomi Boucher (F, Yale).
Ottawa Charge
11. Vivian Jungels (D, Wisconsin); 23. Jordan Ray (F, Yale); 35. Tereza Pištěková (F, SDE); 47. Tory Mariano (D, DNP); 59. Neena Brick (F, MoDo); 71. Taylor Otremba (F, Minnesota State).
San Jose
4. Laila Edwards (D/F, Wisconsin); 16. Sloane Matthews (F, Ohio State); 28. Tia Chan (G, UConn); 40. Lily Shannon (F, Northeastern); 52. McKenna Van Gelder (F, Cornell); 64. Reichen Kirchmair (F, Providence).
Seattle Torrent
2. Abbey Murphy (F, Minnesota); 14. Sydney Morrow (D, Minnesota); 26. Emerson Jarvis (F, Quinnipiac); 38. Grace Elliott (F, British Columbia); 50. Gracie Gilkyson (D, Yale); 62. Gabriella Durante (G, Real Torino)
Toronto Sceptres
8. Kirsten Simms (F, Wisconsin); 20. Jamie Nelson (F, Minnesota), 32. Brooke Disher (D, Ohio State); 44. Jane Kuehl (F, Princeton); 56. Emerson O'Leary (F, Princeton); 68. Alyssa Regalado (D, Cornell).
Vancouver Goldeneyes
1. Caroline Harvey (D, Wisconsin); 17. Thea Johansson (F, Minnesota-Duluth); 25. Jules Constantinople (D, Northeastern); 37. Katelyn DeSa (G, Penn State); 61. Ashley Messier (D, Minnesota-Duluth).