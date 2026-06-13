PWHL Expansion: Best Players Still Remaining Entering Phase 4-6

PWHL Detroit needs two more players, which will likely include Kristen Campbell or another goaltender, and a defender. PWHL San Jose also has only two remaining spots. They've amassed four forwards, three defenders, and a goalie, so they could go in any direction beyond the crease with two forwards, or a forward and a defender. Scoring looks to be a significant concern in San Jose, and there are a few forwards capable of producing still on the market for signing or selection.