PWHL Expansion: Best Players Still Remaining Entering Phase 4-6

Looking at the best players still available to PWHL expansion teams during Phase 4 of PWHL player dispersal.
PWHL expansion is entering the home stretch.
When Phase 4 opens at 12pm EST on June 14, things will be moving fast and furious for the league's four expansion teams. By the end of Phase 4, all four expansion teams will have 10 players signed.
PWHL Detroit needs two more players, which will likely include Kristen Campbell or another goaltender, and a defender. PWHL San Jose also has only two remaining spots. They've amassed four forwards, three defenders, and a goalie, so they could go in any direction beyond the crease with two forwards, or a forward and a defender. Scoring looks to be a significant concern in San Jose, and there are a few forwards capable of producing still on the market for signing or selection.
PWHL Las Vegas needs three players, with their main targets likely to be forwards as thye have four defenders and a starting goalie in Nicole Hensley from previous phases.
Finally, PWHL Hamilton has the most slots to fill with four spots remaining. They will likely look for a mix of forwards and defenders, with a goalie already secured. Hamilton finds themselves in an advantageous position with a wealth of talent to select from.
There are many notable names remaining. The continued presence of Claire Thompson makes it look as though she intends to retire, although no decision has been announced. And Vancouver captain Ashton Bell might be the most tempting defender with top pairing abilities.
The first five on this list are already all committed to teams, and unless someone gives them an over the moon offer that changes their minds, all five are heading to original six teams. Minnesota's Abby Hustler seems good as gone, and for a team desperate for scoring like San Jose, Tereza Vanisova, despite her $90,000 contract, looks pretty tempting.
Here's a look at the top remaining unprotected PWHL players by position.
*Unsigned Free Agent
^Restricted Free Agent
Top Available PWHL Defenders
- Claire Thompson, Vancouver*
- Ashton Bell, Vancouver
- Aneta Tejralova, Seattle*
- Allie Munroe, Toronto*
- Jocelyn Larocque, Ottawa*
- Nina Jobst-Smith, Vancouver
- Natalie Buchbinder, Minnesota
- Riley Brengman, Boston^
- Daniela Pejsova, Boston*
- Jincy Roese, Minnesota*
- Brooke Hobson, Ottawa*
- Jessica DiGirolamo, Montreal
- Allyson Simpson, New York
- Stephanie Markowski, Ottawa*
- Amanda Boulier, Montreal*
- Mellissa Channell-Watkins, Vancouver*
- Anna Kjellbin, Toronto*
- Emily Brown, Seattle(
- Nadia Mattivi, Montreal*
- Rylind MacKinnon, Boston*
Top Available PWHL Goaltenders
- Kristen Campbell, Vancouver
- Sandra Abstreiter, Montreal*
- Elaine Chuli, Toronto*
- Abbey Levy, Boston*
- Sanni Ahola, Ottawa
Top Available PWHL Forwards
- Kendall Coyne Schofield, Minnesota*
- Jessie Eldridge, Boston*
- Abby Roque, Montreal*
- Blayre Turnbull, Toronto*
- Emma Maltais, Toronto*
- Katerina Mrazova, Ottawa*
- Tereza Vanisova, Vancouver
- Michelle Karvinen, Vancouver^
- Abby Hustler, Minnesota
- Natalie Mlynkova, Montreal^
- Abby Boreen, Vancouver
- Denisa Krizova, New York*
- Jamie Lee Rattray, Boston*
- Thereza Schafzahl, Seattle*
- Shiann Darkangelo, Montreal
- Paetyn Levis, New York
- Ella Huber, Boston
- Kiara Zanon, Toronto
- Anna Meixner, Vancouver*
- Gabby Rosenthal, Vancouver*
- Michela Cava, Ottawa
- Brooke McQuigge, Ottawa*
- Liz Schepers, Boston
- Claire Dalton, Toronto*
- Peyton Hemp, Ottawa^
- Olivia Mobley, Boston^
- Skylar Irving, Montreal^
- Sophie Shirley, Boston*
- Katy Knoll, Minnesota*
- Jill Saulnier, Boston*
- Manon McMahon, Vancouver*
- Anna Shokhina, Vancouver*
- Anna Bagman, New York^
- Jade Downie-Landry, Montreal*
- Sara Hjalmarsson, Toronto^