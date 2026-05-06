PWHL Expansion: League Sings Detroit's Praises Saying "Detroit, You Had Us At Game One"

"Detroit, you showed us what was possible," said Scheer. "You are literally the mother of the Takeover Tour. That day, we gave birth to the Takeover Tour, 30 games later, because of you, across four games in this building, wow. The energy, the attendance, the engagement, the passion, you have set the bar for what hockey fans can be and should be. And each visit, it left us with that same feeling. This market is ready for its own team. he fans told us so. I think for anyone in this business, and there are a lot of you here, the fans are always right, and we listen. So, here we are, PWHL Detroit, and we couldn't be happier."