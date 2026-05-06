PWHL Expansion: League Sings Detroit's Praises Saying "Detroit, You Had Us At Game One"

The PWHL touted Detroit as they announced expansion to the city, saying the market was the "mother of the Takeover Tour" and said that the market "has us at game one."
DETROIT-- The message from the PWHL was clear upon announcing expansion, "Detroit, you had us at game one."
Those were the words of PWHL executive vice president Amy Scheer.
From day one, the PWHL knew Detroit was a market they intended to be in. It didn't happen in the inaugural six, and it didn't happen in 2025-26 when the league needed to move west.
But for the 2026-27 season, the PWHL will lay down roots at Little Caesars Arena as the ninth franchise in the PWHL.
Detroit made their mark in the inaugural season setting a new American attendance record at the the first PWHL Takeover Tour game, they broke that mark last season, and this year drew their highest attendance to date with 15,938 at their final Takeover stop. Scheer acknowledged the city's importance in making the Takeover Tour what it has become.
"Detroit, you showed us what was possible," said Scheer. "You are literally the mother of the Takeover Tour. That day, we gave birth to the Takeover Tour, 30 games later, because of you, across four games in this building, wow. The energy, the attendance, the engagement, the passion, you have set the bar for what hockey fans can be and should be. And each visit, it left us with that same feeling. This market is ready for its own team. he fans told us so. I think for anyone in this business, and there are a lot of you here, the fans are always right, and we listen. So, here we are, PWHL Detroit, and we couldn't be happier."
PWHL executive vice president of hockey operations and Hockey Hall of Fame member Jayna Hefford also spoke of Detroit's passion from the get-go, but also on how the fan driven movement grew with each successive stop to the Motor City.
"In year one, we read signs that said 'we want a team.' Hefford said. "In year two, we read signs and said 'we deserve a team.' And in year three, we read signs that said, 'we've earned a team. 'Well, you were right. This team is now yours."
"When we talk about expansion, there's really one simple question we talk about when we ask ourselves, where does women's professional hockey belong? The answer was always Detroit," said Scheer.
What Will Operations Look Like In Detroit?
PWHL Detroit will wear black and silver as primary colors and red highlights next season when the take to the ice for their inaugural campaign in 2026-27. The league and team will also be building dedicated facilities for the PWHL at Little Caesars Arena where the team will play home games.
According to Ryan Gustafson, President and CEO of Ilitch Sports & Entertainment, the PWHL will be playing double headers with the Detroit Red Wings, and will also have their own singular nights at the venue.
"There definitely will be some doubleheaders coming off of Red Wings games either before or after, but there'll be some single games as well, like on single event days and we're gonna be great partners in making sure that the schedule aligns with the needs of the PWHL."
Detroit will also practice on site at the BELFOR Training Center, which is located 40 feet below street level on the same property as Little Caesars Arena.
Not only will Detroit be hosting a PWHL franchise next season, the city will host the 2026 PWHL Draft on June 17 at the Fox Theater. It's expected the PWHL Awards will also come along with that event the night prior.