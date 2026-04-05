PWHL Expansion: "There Is A Line Of Cities Eager To Have Us There"

The PWHL has maintained they will be expanding by 2-4 teams ahead of the 2026-27 season after adding two teams prior to this season in the Vancouver Goldeneyes and Seattle Torrent. While the league is in rapid growth mode, Kasten stated that they still consider themselves a start up until certain benchmarks are met. The two biggest aspects of the league's next steps in growth according to Kasten were in the level of sponsorship dollars the league can secure, as well as landing a major national broadcasting deal in the United States to create media revenue.