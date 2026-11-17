Women's Hockey Roundtable
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Ellen Bond
Ellen Bond
Nov 17, 2026 7:30 PMPublished Nov 17, 2026 7:30 PM
Updated Nov 17, 2026 7:43 PM
The PWHL will extend their long term injured reserve window of inactivity from 21 days to 28 days.
In the past, the PWHL has operated with a 21-day period of inactivity for players placed on long term injured reserve (LTIR).
For the 2026-27 season, that period of inactivity is getting longer extending to 28-days.
The move is coming alongside the PWHL's changes to roster sizes this year that will see teams carrying 24 signed players at all times, including three goaltenders, and the removal of reserve positions.
What Does The Extended LTIR Period Mean To Teams?
In many leagues, players are placed on LTIR soon after their injury so that the team can free up cap space and bring in a new player to fill the void. In the PWHL however, teams often wait until the last possible minute to place a player on LTIR, keeping them on their active roster despite knowing a player is injured, and then placing them on LTIR only days before hitting the 21-day period when they can be reactivated.
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Last season, nearly every player placed on LTIR came retroactively, sometimes weeks, after their injury or illness began.
By extending the LTIR inactivity period, teams will have an additional week before needing to place a player on LTIR. With the roster size growing to 24 players, PWHL teams will be able to weather injuries internally more often.
As well, since the PWHL’s CBA has not been changed, the roster requirement remains set at 23-players. It means that even if a team places a single player on LTIR, they will not be eligible to sign an additional player. It's only when a team dips below the 23-player limit that a player can be added to a roster. The only exception would be if the player placed on LTIR is a netminder, as all teams remain required to carry three signed and active goaltenders.
While the rule gives teams an extra week to monitor players before placing them on LTIR, it does however, also mean that any player placed on LTIR is guaranteed to miss a greater period of time compared to last season.
The PWHL continues to permit 10-day contracts to be signed that do not alter their roster size. Generally, however, those signings came from their reserve rosters, which no longer exist.
How Does It Compare To Other Leagues?
Compared to the NHL, the PWHL's window is now longer. The NHL's period of inactivity currently its at either 10 games or 24 days.
The PWHL's scheduling gaps would not allow for a game limit to be placed, which likely explains why the league has stuck to a time period alone.
LTIR in the PWHL is relatively unique to professional women's sports. The WNBA does not have any formal mechanism to place a player on long term injured reserve and open a roster spot. The NWSL does not have LTIR either, but they do allow teams to sign a player to a short term contract (minimum one month) should an injury span 45 days, but it comes without cap relief. Only if a player is deemed out for the season can an NWSL team get cap relief to replace an injured player.
Leagues like the NFL used injured reserve which requires a player to miss four games, while MLB has a 60-day injured list that enables a team to find relief in their roster.
Heading into the 2026-27 PWHL season, when a player is injured, it may now take longer to get a formal update on their status. As well, when a player is placed on LTIR, fans will now know they'll be missing even more time than in the past.
Who Will Be On LTIR This Season?
There are a few known injuries in the PWHL at the moment. Montreal Victoire captain Marie-Philip Poulin will miss the 2026-27 PWHL season after undergoing offseason knee surgery to repair her ACL and meniscus.
She's likely to be joined on LTIR by San Jose Sea Lions goaltender Corinne Schroeder who injured her achilles tendon in an off ice warm up at Canada's national team camp.
San Jose would be required to sign a new goaltender immediately, however Montreal would only be permitted to add a 24th contract to their roster if they deem Poulin 'out for the season.' If there is hope for her to return, they would carry her as their 24th contract and would not be eligible to sign another player unless they placed a second skater on LTIR later in the year.
Other players have been battling injuries this offseason, including Anne Cherkowski and Ronja Savolainen, who both underwent offseason surgery, and Seattle Torrent forward Julia Gosling who missed the World Championships with an injury. There's likely more players to be added to that list, and none of Cherkowski, Savolainen, nor Gosling are anticipated to miss significant time, if any.
Two other players, Britta Curl-Salemme and Kendall Coyne Schofield will miss all of 2026-27 as they both grow their families.
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