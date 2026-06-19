PWHL Free Agency: Signings Expected To Come Quickly As PWHL Free Agency Opens

Unless you believe the Sirens are set to skate 6-on-5 all season, or that they'll run it back with only Calle Shanahan and Kaley Doyle, the answer is unequivocally, yes. Many questioned New York passing on netminders throughout the 2026 PWHL Draft, but this is a team that always has a trick up their sleeve. The top available netminders include Elaine Chuli, Sandra Abstreiter, and Abbey Levy. It's not a wealth by any means, but New York, if they can sign Chuli and/or Abstreiter will be sitting in a much more advantageous and comfortable spot than they current are. Chuli has the most experience, but Abstreiter has the upside. The only other option out there for New York is finding a way to make a deal with Vancouver for Kristen Campbell. Campbell is on a club friendly contract in Vancouver, and doesn't seem to want to move. If she wants to be a starter, New York is the spot, but finding a return that makes sense for both teams is more of a challenge.