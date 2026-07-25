PWHL Free Agency: Who Remains As Signings And Camp Invites Slow

With the PWHL employing a 19-player roster limit prior to training camps, many teams are nearly full. The Boston Fleet have only two contracts remaining, while the Walter Cup champion Montreal Victoire are down to a single contract, unless there's an unwritten rule that they'll receive relief for a contract with Marie-Philip Poulin set to go on LTIR. The Walter Cup runners up, the Ottawa Charge also have only one contract spot remaining, as do the New York Sirens. Vancouver has two, Seattle three, Minnesota and Detroit four, Toronto, Hamilton, and Las Vegas five, and PWHL San Jose six.