PWHL Free Agency: Who Remains As Signings And Camp Invites Slow

Signings and even camp invitations have slowed to a halt in the PWHL, but there are still well over 100 eligible players who could compete for roster spots at training camp. Here's a look at the top remaining players.
PWHL free agency has slowed to a halt. There will be signings this offseason, but the bulk of the pre-camp work is done.
With the PWHL employing a 19-player roster limit prior to training camps, many teams are nearly full. The Boston Fleet have only two contracts remaining, while the Walter Cup champion Montreal Victoire are down to a single contract, unless there's an unwritten rule that they'll receive relief for a contract with Marie-Philip Poulin set to go on LTIR. The Walter Cup runners up, the Ottawa Charge also have only one contract spot remaining, as do the New York Sirens. Vancouver has two, Seattle three, Minnesota and Detroit four, Toronto, Hamilton, and Las Vegas five, and PWHL San Jose six.
With only Tessa Janecke from the 2026 PWHL Draft signed, most teams have 5-6 draft picks yet to be locked in, and others have restricted free agents to sign. In particular, the Toronto Sceptres have four unsigned restricted free agents.
While the pool has thinned, there are still PWHL experienced players on the market. The biggest available names, Kendall Coyne Schofield, Blayre Turnbull, Claire Thompson, and Jincy Roese may not play in the PWHL next season, and more than one from that list may be headed out of the sport altogether.
Here's a look at some of the remaining unsigned players left on the market.
*Confirmed to have accepted a PWHL training camp invite.
^Currently signed to play overseas in 2026-27 (may or may not have an out clause)
Forwards
- Kendall Coyne Schofield
- Blayre Turnbull
- Savannah Norcross
- Vanessa Upson
- Maya Labad
- Sarah Bujold*
- Rhea Hicks*
- Michelle Löwenhielm*
- Brooke Campbell*
- JessyMaude Drapeau*
- Clara Yuhn*
- Lilli Welcke*
- Luisa Welcke*
- Ellie Kaiser*^
- Malia Schneider*
- Clara Yuhn*
- Julie Gough^
- Kaitlyn O'Donohoe
- Jenna Donohue^
- Brooke Campbell*
- Kira Juodikis
- Nara Elia*
- Leah Lum
- Ilona Markova
- Laurence Frenette^
- Marah Wagner
- Alexandra Huszak
- Mathea Fischer
- Ida Kuoppala^
- Anneke Rankila
- Darcie Lappan
- Reece Hunt
- Maggy Burbidge
- Lillian George^
- Theresa Knutson^
- Akane Shiga
- Chloe Aurard-Bushee^
- Kelly Babstock
- Audrey-Anne Veillette
- Chanreet Bassi
- Alyssa MacLeod^
- Julia Nearis
- Kylie Aquaro^
- Madison Chantler
- Evelyne Blais-Savoie
- Gabby Jones
- Alexis Paddington
- Claire Vekich^
- Courtney Kollman
- India McDadi
- Sara Stewart^
- Meghan Agosta
- Celina Haider
- Alexia Moreau^
- Avery Farrell^
- Annalise Wong
- Lea MacLeod^
- Alyson Hush^
- Tatum White
- Svenja Voigt^
- Charlotte Sonntag^
- Molly Henderson
- Joelle Fiala
- Nina Christof^
- Alexis Bedier^
- Sarah Davies^
- Katia Pelowich^
- Sophie Hudson^
- Christina Walker^
- Holly Abela^
- Oxana Bratishcheva^
- Lucia Haluskova^
- Franziska Feldmeier
- Millie Sirum
- Janka Hlinka
Defenders
- Claire Thompson
- Jincy Roese
- Sini Karjalainen
- Kayleigh Hamers*
- Lotti Odnoga*
- Jessica Adolfsson*
- Megan McKay*
- Alexie Guay*
- Maria Batalova
- Nina Pirogova^
- Emma Bergesen^
- Olivia Zafuto
- Sam Isbell
- Ava Rinker
- Kelly Ann Nadeau
- Olivia Knowles
- Julia Shaunessy^
- Krista Parkkonen
- Emily Zumwinkle
- Stephanie Bourque
- Karley Garcia^
- Emily Rickwood
- Charlotte Akervik^
- Maude Poulin-Labelle
- Cameron Sikich
- Maggie MacEachern
- Kristen Guerriero
- Cristina Cavaliere
- Payten Evans^
- Alexa Davis^
- Melissa Jefferies
- Meghane Duchesne-Chalifoux
- Alexandria Weiss
- Maeve Carey
- Jade Arnone^
- Josey Weeks
- Courtney Vorster^
- Sami Gendron^
- Bri Eid^
- Allie Franco^
- Heidi Strompf^
Goaltenders
- Sandra Abstreiter*
- Hope Walinski*
- Michelle Pasiechynk*
- Logan Angers*
- Abigail Hornung*
- Kaitlyn Ross*
- Lucy Morgan*
- Kassidy Sauve
- Emma Soderberg^
- Lauren Bench
- Jill Hertl
- Katie Sweeney
- Jordyn Verbeek
- Lindsay Reed*
- Ena Nystrom^
- Blanka Skodova