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PWHL Free Agent List: European Leagues Begin To Populate

Ian Kennedy
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There are more than 100 players who competed this season in leagues across the globe who are eligible to sign as PWHL free agents down the stretch, or join the league without re-entering the draft this offseason. Here's a look.

The pool for players who could join the PWHL down this stretch run, or in another round of expansion is large. The free agent pool is vast, including members of national teams including from Switzerland, Sweden, Finland, France, Italy, Norwary, Germany, Hungary, Japan, Denmark, and Ukraine.

Among the list of more than 100 active players who are PWHL eligible, there are 13 alumni of the league, and another eight who were signed as reserves or to contracts but did not play.

Here's a look at the list of players who were active this season and are eligible to sign as free agents in the PWHL.

Forwards

  • Sarah Bujold*, Lulea, SDHL
  • Gabrielle David*, SDE, SDHL
  • Sam Cogan*, SDE, SDHL
  • Akane Shiga*, Lulea, SDHL
  • Chloe Aurard-Bushee*, ZSC Lions, SWHL
  • Kelly Babstock*, Farjestad, SDHL
  • Anneke Rankila*, SDE, SDHL
  • Ilona Markova^, British Columbia, U Sports
  • Audrey-Anne Veillette^, Montreal, U Sports
  • Chanreet Bassi^, Linkoping, SDHL
  • Justine Reyes, MoDo, SDHL
  • Ida&nbsp;Kuoppala, Skelleftea AIK, SDHL&nbsp;
  • Theresa&nbsp;Knutson, ECDC Memmingen, DFEL
  • Emma Nuutinen,&nbsp;Kiekko-Espoo, Auroraliiga
  • Sarah Marchand, MoDo, SDHL
  • Franziska&nbsp;Feldmeier, Eisbaren Berlin, DFEL
  • Madie&nbsp;Leidt, Linkoping, SDHL
  • Millie Rose Sirum, Skelleftea AIK, SDHL
  • Kennedy Bobyck, HV71, SDHL
  • Lucia&nbsp;Halušková, HC Davos, SWHL
  • Alexandra Huszák, HK Budapest, DFEL
  • Alyssa MacLeod, MoDo, SDHL
  • Julie Gough, Farjestad, SDHL
  • Ellie Kaiser, Linkoping, SDHL
  • Mathea&nbsp;Fischer, SDE, SDHL
  • Julia Nearis, HV71, SDHL
  • Maddie Posick, Djurgardens, SDHL
  • Laura&nbsp;Fuoco, EV Zug, SWHL
  • Kylie Aquaro, EV Bozen, SDHL
  • Jenna Goodwin, Frolunda, SDHL
  • Kira Juodikis, ZSC Lions, SWHL
  • Evelyne&nbsp;Blais-Savoie, HV71, SDHL
  • Sara Boucher, Rogle, NDHL
  • Jenna&nbsp;Donohue, Lulea, SDHL
  • Nara&nbsp;Elia, ECDC Memmingen, DFEL
  • Gabby Jones, SDE, SDHL
  • Alexis Paddington, MoDo, SDHL
  • Naomi Rogge, Linkoping, SDHL
  • Madison Mashuga, Farjestad, SDHL
  • Sophie Lalor,&nbsp;IF Troja-Ljungby, NDHL
  • Hunter&nbsp;Barnett, Shenzhen, WCIHL
  • Emily Baxter, MAC Budapest, EWHL
  • Madison Desmarais, Ottawa, U Sports
  • Kayla&nbsp;Tutino, Real Torino, Italy
  • Scout Watkins-Southward,&nbsp;Södertälje SK, NDHL
  • Julia Wysocki, Budapest JA, EWHL
  • Riley Grimley, MAC Budapest, EWHL
  • Rachel Weiss, HV71, SDHL
  • Daria Tsymyrenko,&nbsp;IF Troja-Ljungby, NDHL
  • Cassidy&nbsp;Maplethorpe, Rogle, NDHL
  • Mikayla&nbsp;Lantto, Shenzhen, WCIHL
  • Jessika Boulanger,&nbsp;SC Langenthal, SWHL
  • Katherine Birkby,&nbsp;Aisulu Almaty, EWHL
  • Kaleigh Quennec, SC Bern, SWHL
  • Janka&nbsp;Hlinka,&nbsp;PSRZ Bratislava, EWHL
  • Danielle Fox, Shenzhen, WCIHL
Akane Shiga highlights

Defenders

  • Nadia Mattivi, Lulea, SDHL
  • Noemi Neubauerova*, EV Zug, SWHL
  • Dominika Laskova*, SDE, SDHL
  • Charlotte Akervik*, Djurgardens, SDHL
  • Johanna Fällman*, Lulea, SDHL
  • Maude Poulin-Labelle*, Brynas, SDHL
  • Jessica Adolfsson*, SDE, SDHL
  • Alexie Guay^, Farjestad, SDHL
  • Emma Keenan^, Shenzhen, WCIHL
  • Emma&nbsp;Bergesen^, Brynas, SDHL
  • Michelle Löwenhielm, Farjestad, SDHL
  • Cameron Sikich, Lulea, SDHL
  • Julia Shaunessy, HV71, SDHL
  • Courtney Vorster, MoDo, SDHL
  • Sini Karjalainen, Skelleftea AIK,&nbsp;SDHL
  • Karley Garcia, Farjestad, SDHL
  • Emily Rickwood, Shenzhen, WCIHL
  • Maggie MacEachern,&nbsp;HC Fribourg-Gottéron, SWHL
  • Teghan Inglis, HV71, SDHL
  • Lily&nbsp;Yovetich, Leksand, NDHL
  • Mia Tsilemos, Hammarby, NDHL
  • Andie&nbsp;Proulx, Shenzhen, WCIHL
  • Charli Kettyle, Lulea, SDHL
  • Camryn Wong, Lulea, SDHL
  • Kara Den Hoed, Wilfrid Laurier, U Sports
  • Rae Breton, Farjestad, SDHL
  • Sydney Pederson, MoDo, SDHL
  • Kristen&nbsp;Guerriero, EV Bolzen, EWEHL
  • Josephine Asperup, Malmo, NDHL
  • Lauren&nbsp;Dabrowski,&nbsp;HC Fribourg-Gottéron, SWHL
  • Madison Laberge,&nbsp;Sabres St.Pölten, EWHL
  • Kennesha Miswaggon, Rogle, NDHL
  • Léonie&nbsp;Philbert, EV Bolzen, EWHL
  • Jacquie&nbsp;Pierri, EV Bolzen, EWHL
  • Léa&nbsp;Villiot,&nbsp;ERC Ingolstadt, DFEL
  • Aoi&nbsp;Shiga, MoDo, SDHL
  • Lotti&nbsp;Odnoga, Skelleftea AIK, SDHL
  • Mariah Hinds, Aisulu Almaty, EWHL

Goaltenders

  • Kassidy Sauve^, SDE, SDHL
  • Lauren Bench^, Djurgardens, SDHL
  • Alice&nbsp;Philbert, EV Bozen, EWHL
  • Jane Gervais, VSV Lady Hawks, EWHL
  • Alexandra&nbsp;Lehmann, Nipissing, U Sports
  • Camryn&nbsp;Drever, Skelleftea AIK, SDHL
PWHL