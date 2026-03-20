PWHL Free Agent List: European Leagues Begin To Populate

The pool for players who could join the PWHL down this stretch run, or in another round of expansion is large. The free agent pool is vast, including members of national teams including from Switzerland, Sweden, Finland, France, Italy, Norwary, Germany, Hungary, Japan, Denmark, and Ukraine.
Among the list of more than 100 active players who are PWHL eligible, there are 13 alumni of the league, and another eight who were signed as reserves or to contracts but did not play.
Here's a look at the list of players who were active this season and are eligible to sign as free agents in the PWHL.