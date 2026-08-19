PWHL Hamilton Adds Two Assistant Coaches: Chelsea Walkland and Connor James

PWHL Hamilton has added Chelsea Walkland and Connor James as assistant coaches, the first additions to head coach Kris Sparre’s staff ahead of the expansion team’s inaugural 2026-27 season.
Walkland arrives in Hamilton after spending the past two seasons as head coach of Bishop Kearney’s U19 women’s hockey team. She previously spent five seasons as an assistant coach at Colgate University from 2019-24, helping the Raiders win four consecutive ECAC championships.
Her time at Colgate also gives Walkland some familiarity with Hamilton’s roster. Goaltender Kayle Osborne and defender Allyson Simpson both played for the Raiders during her tenure.
“Chelsea is an outstanding addition to our coaching staff,” said PWHL Hamilton general manager Meghan Duggan. “She has a tremendous track record of developing players, helping to build successful programs, and creating environments where athletes can reach their potential. Her experience at the collegiate and international levels, combined with her ability to connect with players and teach the game, will be extremely valuable to us. We are excited to have someone of Chelsea’s experience and character helping establish the standards and identity of our team.”
Before joining Colgate, Walkland spent five seasons as an assistant coach at her alma mater, Robert Morris University, from 2014-19, along with coaching stops at SUNY Oswego and Rochester Institute of Technology.
As a player, Walkland was a forward at Robert Morris from 2006-10, recording 41 points in 139 games.
Walkland also brings international experience with USA Hockey. She served as an assistant coach for the United States at the 2022 IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship, winning silver with a roster that included Hamilton third-round pick Elyssa Biederman.
In 2023, Walkland was head coach for the Collegiate Select Series, leading the U.S. to a 3-0 record against Canada. Biederman, Simpson and Hamilton defender Riley Brengman were all part of that team.
“I think the opportunity to work with great people across the organization really drew me into this opportunity, and I really enjoyed my conversations with GM Meghan Duggan and Head Coach Kris Sparre,” said Walkland. “We are going to create something special in this community and I think the fans are really excited about hockey. I was fortunate to experience that in person when my daughter and I went to the PWHL Takeover Tour in Hamilton where it was just an incredible atmosphere. I think it is going to be super special and incredible to be a part of.”
James joins Hamilton after seven seasons as head coach in the Burlington Eagles AAA program, working with multiple age groups from 2019-26. He has also worked as a skills coach with Shield Athletics.
James brings a lengthy professional playing background to Hamilton. A University of Denver product, he was selected 279th overall by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2002 NHL Draft and went on to play 16 NHL games with the Kings and Pittsburgh Penguins.
His 16-year professional career included stops in the AHL and ECHL before he moved to Germany, where he played in the DEL from 2009-16. That stint also provides a previous connection with Sparre, as the two competed against each other in Germany.
“Connor brings a wealth of professional hockey experience and a unique perspective to our staff,” said Duggan. “Having played at the NHL, AHL and international levels, he understands the demands of the game and what it takes to compete and succeed as a professional. Just as importantly, Connor has a genuine passion for teaching and developing players as well as tremendous character and ability to make the people around him better. We believe his experience, energy, and ability to connect with our group will make a significant impact on our team.”
James played more than 1,000 professional games during his career. He was part of Denver’s 2004 NCAA championship team and was named the WCHA Student-Athlete of the Year that season. He also represented Canada three times at the Deutschland Cup.
“I am incredibly excited and honoured to join PWHL Hamilton as an assistant coach,” said James. “The opportunity to work with Kris Sparre and Meghan Duggan, and to be part of the team’s inaugural season is an incredible opportunity. Both bring an incredible level of experience, knowledge, and passion for the game, and I’m looking forward to working alongside them. Hamilton is a tremendous sports city with a passionate fan base. I am looking forward to contributing to the organization, helping our players develop, and being part of building something special in this community.”
Walkland and James are the first assistant coaches named to Sparre’s staff as Hamilton continues preparations for its first PWHL season.