PWHL Hamilton Adds Two Assistant Coaches: Chelsea Walkland and Connor James

“I think the opportunity to work with great people across the organization really drew me into this opportunity, and I really enjoyed my conversations with GM Meghan Duggan and Head Coach Kris Sparre,” said Walkland. “We are going to create something special in this community and I think the fans are really excited about hockey. I was fortunate to experience that in person when my daughter and I went to the PWHL Takeover Tour in Hamilton where it was just an incredible atmosphere. I think it is going to be super special and incredible to be a part of.”