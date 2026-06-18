PWHL Hamilton Builds On Strong Foundation With Balanced Selections In Draft

GM Meghan Duggan fortified her roster by adding Laitinen, Iginla, Biederman among the six draft selections, continuing trend toward character and talent.
PWHL Hamilton's six selections provided an early glimpse into the vision being crafted by general manager Meghan Duggan.
“Tonight we finished with six excellent picks,” said Duggan. “It’s just so exciting how our roster is coming together — the draft was a great opportunity to build off the expansion process with the players we selected tonight. It was a great night for some of these young players who are looking forward to their rookie seasons next year.”
Hamilton's first-ever draft selection may not have been the flashiest pick on the board, but it addressed an immediate organizational need.
With the sixth overall pick, Hamilton selected Finnish defender Nelli Laitinen, a player whose stock rose significantly during her final NCAA season. The 24-year-old recorded career highs with 10 goals and 30 points in 33 games while posting a plus-32 rating, showcasing an offensive dimension that complemented the defensive reliability she has been known for.
Laitinen also represented Finland at the 2026 Winter Olympics on the country's top defensive pairing and was viewed by many evaluators as Finland's top defender at the 2025 IIHF Women's World Championship.
Laitinen is regarded as a strong skater, a dependable puck mover and a defender capable of handling significant minutes.
The debate around Laitinen is how much offensive impact she can ultimately provide, but Hamilton appears to have prioritized certainty, adding a mature defender with Olympic experience, proven two-way ability and the ability to contribute immediately.
Hamilton's second-round selection could ultimately prove to be one of the more intriguing value picks of the draft.
While Jade Iginla arrived with one of the most recognizable surnames in hockey, the 20-year-old forward earned her selection through her own development at Brown University. After a disappointing junior season that saw her score just six goals, Iginla rebounded in a big way during her senior year, recording 17 goals and 33 points while helping Brown secure its first winning season in two decades.
Iginla remained committed to Brown throughout her collegiate career. Her patience was rewarded with the most productive season of her NCAA tenure and a prominent role in the program's resurgence.
Iginla caught fire from late November onward, producing 16 goals and 29 points over her final 19 games while averaging nearly five shots per game. The surge reinforced what scouts have long liked about her game: a player who can carry the puck through transition, attack off the rush, work effectively in tight spaces and drive play toward the net.
At 5-foot-8, Iginla also brings a competitive edge that should translate well to the professional game. One of the younger players in the draft class, Iginla still has significant room for growth.
Hamilton added another intriguing forward in the third round with Elyssa Biederman out of Colgate. Despite being just 5-foot-1, Biederman has built a reputation as a relentless competitor whose speed, motor and forechecking ability create natural offense. She led Colgate in scoring during the 2024-25 season, finishing ahead of eventual first-overall pick Kristyna Kaltounková, and consistently produced throughout her NCAA career. Scouts believe her size may have caused her to slide down draft boards, but her fearlessness, offensive instincts and work ethic could make her one of the steals of the draft.
In the fourth round, Hamilton selected UConn forward Megan Woodworth, a player known more for her all-around game than offensive flash. The Nova Scotia native showed steady offensive growth throughout her collegiate career while earning praise for her defensive responsibility and penalty-killing ability. Woodworth projects as a versatile depth forward who can contribute in a variety of situations and fits the team's apparent emphasis on players who can be trusted away from the puck.
Duggan used the team's fifth-round selection on Danish goaltender Emma-Sofie Nordström, one of the more experienced netminders available in the draft. A three-year starter at St. Lawrence, Nordström posted a .932 save percentage over 90 NCAA games and continued that consistency this season with a .931 mark in 18 appearances.
She has also established herself as Denmark's No. 1 goaltender on the international stage, helping the country earn promotion back to the top division of the Women's World Championship in 2025. At 5-foot-10, Nordström brings size, experience and a calm, positional style, making her an intriguing option in goal and a good backup for Kayle Osborne.
Hamilton closed out its draft by selecting forward Mya Vaslet from Penn State. The Stittsville, Ont., native enjoyed a productive collegiate career, highlighted by a 16-goal campaign in 2024-25, and finished her final season as an alternate captain for a Penn State team that reached its first Frozen Four. At 5-foot-9, Vaslet brings size, leadership experience and a dependable two-way game.
Hamilton's inaugural draft class may ultimately be remembered less for star power and more for certainty. Across its first four selections, the organization consistently targeted players who have already demonstrated they can drive winning in college and international hockey.
That approach makes sense for an expansion club looking to establish a culture while building depth throughout its lineup.