PWHL Hamilton Builds On Strong Foundation With Balanced Selections In Draft

Hamilton added another intriguing forward in the third round with Elyssa Biederman out of Colgate. Despite being just 5-foot-1, Biederman has built a reputation as a relentless competitor whose speed, motor and forechecking ability create natural offense. She led Colgate in scoring during the 2024-25 season, finishing ahead of eventual first-overall pick Kristyna Kaltounková, and consistently produced throughout her NCAA career. Scouts believe her size may have caused her to slide down draft boards, but her fearlessness, offensive instincts and work ethic could make her one of the steals of the draft.