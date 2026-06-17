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PWHL Hamilton Chooses Nelli Laitinen Sixth Overall As Organization's First Ever Draft Pick cover image

PWHL Hamilton Chooses Nelli Laitinen Sixth Overall As Organization's First Ever Draft Pick

Ian Kennedy
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Nelli Laitinen was the first European selected in the 2026 PWHL Draft becoming the first ever pick of PWHL Hamilton at 6th overall.

Finnish Olympian and University of Minnesota defender Nelli Laitinen is PWHL Hamilton's first ever draft pick going sixth overall in the 2026 PWHL Draft.

The 24-year-old Finnish defender is the first European off the board, and second defender. Her former Minnesota coach Brad Frost was consulting with Minnesota leading up to the Draft.

With Minnesota, Laitinen had her best offensive campaign of her NCAA career this season scoring 30 points in 33 games. She was also an assistant captain with Finland. 

Internationally, Laitinen has three World Championship bronze medals and a silver, and also has an Olympic bronze medal.

Nelli LaitinenPWHL Hamilton
PWHL