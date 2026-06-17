PWHL Hamilton Chooses Nelli Laitinen Sixth Overall As Organization's First Ever Draft Pick

Finnish Olympian and University of Minnesota defender Nelli Laitinen is PWHL\nHamilton's first ever draft pick going sixth overall in the 2026 PWHL Draft.\n\nThe 24-year-old Finnish defender is the first European off the board, and second\ndefender. Her former Minnesota coach Brad Frost was consulting with Minnesota\nleading up to the Draft.\n\nWith Minnesota, Laitinen had her best offensive campaign of her NCAA career this\nseason scoring 30 points in 33 games. She was also an assistant captain with\nFinland. \n\nInternationally, Laitinen has three World Championship bronze medals and a\nsilver, and also has an Olympic bronze medal.