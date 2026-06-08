PWHL Hamilton Establishes Identity With First Five Signings

PWHL Hamilton completed their five inaugural signings. The group has started to form a clear identity, and set the course for what PWHL Hamilton will be capable of both on and off the ice.
PWHL Hamilton was the first of the PWHL's four expansion teams to finalize their five 'foundational' signings, culminating with the addition of forward Emily Clark and creating a formidable group to lead the way for the new franchise.
Brianne Jenner Looks Like The Hamilton Captain
General manager Meghan Duggan identified leadership as a priority in the players she brought into the fold, as evidenced in her first signing. Jenner, the captain of the Ottawa Charge and one of their first three foundational players, brings an immediate seriousness and championship pedigree to the team.
She finished fourth in league scoring in 2025-26 with 12 goals and 14 assists.
Ottawa wasn't going to sign Jenner for three years, and Duggan must believe that she has enough offensive prowess left to give that the deal was worth the gamble. Interestingly, she wasn't signed with the Exclusive Franchise Offer, so her salary might not be over the $100,000 threshold.
Kayle Osborne Has Proven That She's A Capable Starter
Knowing that goaltending is vital to any team's success, especially that of a new team, Duggan signed New York's Kayle Osborne who proved in her sophomore season that she's more than capable of carrying the load for a team. Osborne played in 25 games for the Sirens and posted a 2.47 goals against average and a .906 save percentage. She's a savvy puck handler which adds a dimension to team breakouts that opponents have to be aware of.
Osborne was already signed for one more season with the Sirens, but she committed to a three-year deal with Hamilton. She would definitely have gotten a raise over her $39,000 salary.
Alina Müller Is Already A #1 Center And Offensive Star
One of the most coveted names on the unprotected lists, and certainly a target of all the expansion teams, Müller might be the biggest signing after Daryl Watts. Her strength is playmaking, with her assist totals always among the top in the league (last year she tied for second with 17, sharing the mark with Taylor Heise, Kendall Cooper, and Kelly Pannek).
Müller was the top faceoff performer in the PWHL (63%) (among players with more than 15 draws taken), finishing ahead of Marie-Philip Poulin, Kelly Pannek, and Alex Carpenter. Hamilton will pair her with a finisher like Jenner or another shooter to take advantage of her passing.
Müller is a three-time Olympian with Switzerland and Boston's first-ever first-round draft pick in 2023. She signed for three years and likely got a raise from her salary of $95,000. In Hamilton, she will be reunited with former Boston Fleet coach Kris Sparre.
Nicole Gosling Is A Breakout Star On The Blue Line
Montreal had to expose the talented rookie defender and Duggan took full advantage, adding a true star in the making to the Hamilton blue line. Gosling is a finalist for rookie of the year and was tied for second in rookie scoring with 19 points in 30 games She also led all PWHL defenders with a plus-16 rating.
Gosling, the fourth overall pick in 2025 out of Clarkson University, got better as the year went on in Montreal, and was relied upon heavily in the team's Walter Cup run. She is poised to be the top power play defender, and will have a chance to showcase her exceptional hockey IQ.
Gosling was on her rookie deal through 27-28 but added a year to her contract with Hamilton.
Both Müller and Gosling have international experience and leadership qualities that will define the core of the the expansion team.
Emily Clark Is A Veteran With A Chance To Rebound
It was a down year for Clark with Ottawa as she only managed three goals, six assists. However, she was coming back from a wrist injury which might have affected her ability to finish. One quality that didn't fall off is Clark's foot speed, and she remains one of the fastest skaters in the PWHL.
Her pesky attitude and hustle will make her a valuable and versatile role player for Hamilton, with her ability to play on both special teams and to complement any line she's placed with. Another player with vast international experience, Clark was part of Canada's Olympic team in Milano-Cortina along with Jenner and Osborne.
Clark made headlines as the league's highest-paid player in 2025-26 ($126,090) but that contract was front-loaded with the Charge, and she was due for a reduction this year. She signed for two years and likely is still in the $100k range, so she will look to prove herself worthy of being among the top-paid players with a bounce back year.
Duggan acquired an impressive first five players for her team, certainly spending above $400,000 for this initial core, but the group looks loaded with talent and experience. Rounding out the next tier of players with some grit and finding some bargain potential and depth going forward will be the next step.