PWHL Hamilton’s Lineup - Who Plays Where?

The one player that is not a question mark at all is the #1 center, Alina Müller. She is clearly the most potent forward, has three years of experience in the PWHL, can drive a line and complement other forwards, and had the best faceoff percentage in the entire league last season. Throw in the fact that she played last season with Sparre in Boston, and no one will be surprised to see her center the top unit at season’s opening. The question of who plays with her is less certain, but Emily Clark’s speed and ability to play along the boards would make her an ideal fit. Clark should have a bounceback year after she played through some injury and didn’t have the numbers she is capable of in Ottawa. She deserves a chance at the top unit at least to start. On the right side, it might shape up as a battle between Peyton Hemp (also from Ottawa) or another sophomore, Abby Hustler. Hustler’s size and strength gives her the edge here, given that Müller is more of a finesse player. With Hustler retrieving pucks, Müller should be able to find the space to create plays and goals.