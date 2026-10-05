PWHL Hamilton Signs First-Round Pick Nelli Laitinen To Three-Year Deal

Women's Hockey Roundtable
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Oct 5, 2026 9:38 PMPublished Oct 5, 2026 9:38 PM
PWHL Hamilton has signed the first draft pick in franchise history.
The club announced Monday that Finnish defender Nelli Laitinen has signed a three-year Standard Player Agreement through the 2028-29 season. Hamilton selected Laitinen sixth overall in the 2026 PWHL Draft in June.
“We were thrilled to select Nelli with the sixth overall pick, and we are equally excited to have her officially signed with PWHL Hamilton,” general manager Meghan Duggan said. “Nelli is an exceptional defender who brings intelligence, competitiveness and poise to the game. Her ability to contribute in all areas of the ice, combined with her leadership experience at Minnesota, makes her a player we believe will be an important part of our team for years to come.”
Laitinen, 24, comes to Hamilton following four seasons at the University of Minnesota, where she recorded 22 goals and 94 points in 145 games.
She served as captain during her final two seasons with the Golden Gophers and finished her collegiate career with her strongest offensive season, setting career highs with 10 goals, 20 assists and 30 points in 2025-26. She was named to the All-WCHA Second Team.
Laitinen also brings considerable international experience with Finland. She is a two-time Olympian and won bronze at the 2022 Beijing Games. She has played in six IIHF Women’s World Championships, winning one silver medal and three bronze medals, in addition to making four appearances at the U18 Women’s World Championship.
“I’m extremely happy and excited to be playing in Hamilton for the next three years,” Laitinen said. “I absolutely can’t wait to get to Hamilton and get to know the city. I am excited to get to work with the team and play in front of our amazing fans. Let’s go, Hamilton!”
The signing gives Hamilton another significant piece on a blue line that already includes Zoe Boyd, Riley Brengman, Nicole Gosling, Anna Kjellbin and Allyson Simpson.
Laitinen is the first of Hamilton’s six 2026 draft selections to sign and becomes the 15th player under contract as the expansion club continues to assemble its inaugural roster.
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