PWHL Hamilton Signs First-Round Pick Nelli Laitinen To Three-Year Deal

“We were thrilled to select Nelli with the sixth overall pick, and we are equally excited to have her officially signed with PWHL Hamilton,” general manager Meghan Duggan said. “Nelli is an exceptional defender who brings intelligence, competitiveness and poise to the game. Her ability to contribute in all areas of the ice, combined with her leadership experience at Minnesota, makes her a player we believe will be an important part of our team for years to come.”