PWHL Hands Rebecca Leslie A $500 Fan For Boarding Call

Ottawa Charge forward Rebecca Leslie has been handed supplemental discipline being fined $500 by the league.
The PWHL announced today that following a review by the PWHL Player Safety Committee, the league has fined Ottawa Charge forward Rebecca Leslie $500. The fine comes in response to a review of a boarding penalty Leslie took in a recent game against the Montreal Victoire.
Leslie was only assessed a two minute minor on the play that occurred at 17:16 of the third period against Montreal.
"In their review, the PWHL Player Safety Committee determined that Leslie pushed opponent Amanda Boulier into the boards while she was in a vulnerable position, and with sufficient force to warrant supplemental discipline," the PWHL wrote.
This is Leslie's second fine during her three year PWHL career. Leslie received a $250 fine during the inaugural PWHL season while she was a member of PWHL Toronto for an altercation against Montreal.
Fines in the PWHL go toward supporting girls hockey initiatives.
Leslie is currently tied for the PWHL lead with 12 goals this season. She sits tied for fourth in league scoring with 19 points.