PWHL Hires New Vice President Of People And Culture To Foster "Equity And Excellence"

The PWHL has added a new vice president role to their operations hiring Sandy Cross to fill the newly created role of Vice President of People & Culture for the league.

According to the PWHL, "Cross will be responsible for leading the PWHL's holistic people and culture strategy in support of the league's commitment to championing equity and excellence in professional women's hockey."

Cross has spent 30 years working in professional sport, coming to the league from the PGA where she served many roles, including most recently as Chief People Officer.

"Sandy has a proven track record of opening doors in the sports industry to wider and traditionally underrepresented groups, bringing a commitment to inclusion and access that aligns strongly with the PWHL’s mission," said Jen Flynn, Senior Vice President of Business Affairs & General Counsel, PWHL.

"As our league quickly expands, Sandy’s people and culture expertise, combined with her vast cross-functional sports background, will enable us to prioritize our employee culture while we continue growing the footprint of women’s hockey globally."

"What the PWHL has accomplished in such a short time is extraordinary, and I'm honored to join this mission-driven team at such a pivotal moment,” said Cross.

"I'm energized by the opportunity to partner with such talented leaders across the league's hockey and business operations to build best-in-class people operations and foster a culture that supports our players and staff. The people I've met are deeply committed to championing equity and excellence in women's hockey, and I'm grateful to work alongside them as we continue this important work."

According to the league, Cross, a Buffalo, New York product, will work to develop strategies impacting athletes and staff on and off the ice combining hockey and business operations.