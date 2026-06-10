PWHL Las Vegas Inks Defender Megan Carter To Two-Year Deal

PWHL Las Vegas continued adding to its blue line on Wednesday, signing defender Megan Carter to a two-year contract through the 2027-28 season.
The 25-year-old becomes the expansion franchise's sixth player under contract and its first addition during Phase 3 of the PWHL Expansion Player Distribution Process.
Carter spent the 2025-26 season with Seattle after being selected by the Torrent in the 2025 Expansion Draft. She recorded five points (1G, 4A) in 30 games, scored the first goal by a defender in franchise history on Jan. 20, and led the team with 37 hits.
Before joining Seattle, Carter was drafted by the Toronto Sceptres in the second round (12th overall) of the 2024 PWHL Draft. A lower-body injury limited her to 19 regular-season games during her rookie season, though she also appeared in four playoff contests and recorded one assist.
A native of Milton, Ont., Carter won gold with Canada at the 2019 IIHF U18 Women's World Championship and enjoyed a decorated collegiate career at Northeastern University, where she was twice named Hockey East Defender of the Year.
Carter joins a growing Las Vegas blue line that already includes Erin Ambrose, Mae Batherson and Kendall Cooper, all signed to two-year contracts. The expansion team has also added forwards Hayley Scamurra and Hilary Knight (to be traded to Detroit) as it continues to build its inaugural roster ahead of the 2026-27 season.
Phase 3 of the expansion process allows the league's two new franchises to sign up to three players on expiring contracts before existing teams finalize expanded protection lists. The signing period runs through Friday at 3 p.m. ET.