PWHL Las Vegas Is An Expansion Team That Isn’t Just Built For The Present But Also The Future

Scamurra, in addition to winning the Walter Cup, also won gold with the United States at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. Scamurra started her PWHL journey after being drafted in the fifth round by the Ottawa Charge, spent a season and a half in Ottawa, and then, in December 2024, was traded to the Toronto Sceptres. She then signed with Montréal in the most recent offseason and notched a career-high 16 points in 30 games. Vegas added a two-way forward who plays both sides of the ice and can also provide valuable leadership.