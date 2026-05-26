PWHL Mailbag: Expansion, Player Movement, And The Draft Top Of Mind For Fans

Daryl Watts is going to get paid. She hasn't in the past, including somehow, Watts signing contracts that have completely undervalued herself. That's about to change, however, as there's no world where Daryl Watts isn't making at least $100,000 next season either in Toronto, or via an Expansion Franchise Offer. Her earning could be limited by the expansion process, as Toronto won't need to offer Watts much north of $100,000, although if they don't, it could spite her and cause her to allow herself to be selected by an expansion team using an EFO. The other question is, how tight was her connection to Troy Ryan? He was the coach that put her on Team Canada. But then again, Gina Kingsbury was the GM who put her on Team Canada. Or then again, Watts could also stay in the region and get her pay day from Hamilton to be the superstar there. She's one of the most skilled players in the league and deserves to be treated that way financially. So far she's yet to recoup the money she lost when the PHF folded from the $150,000 contract she'd signed with the Toronto Six. For her last contract, whether anyone will speak it aloud or not, the carrot of Team Canada was dangled and Watts took less money to get on the national team by coming to Toronto. With Ryan gone, and her Team Canada spot cemented for the next half decade, now it's about Watts getting the money she deserves, whether that's in Toronto, San Jose, Hamilton, Detroit, or somewhere else.