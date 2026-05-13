PWHL Officially Grows Again Announcing Expansion To Las Vegas

“From the staggering growth of youth hockey participation to the passionate support for the Golden Knights and Aces, the Las Vegas community has enthusiastically embraced both hockey and women’s sports. While professional women’s hockey may be new to the market, we know Las Vegas is ready to welcome and champion a PWHL team of its own,” said Amy Scheer, PWHL Executive Vice President, Business Operations. “This new team will be Las Vegas Valley-born and reflect the identity of its bold, welcoming, and resilient community, with athletes ready to put on a show and build a passionate following across the region. Thank you to the Golden Knights for helping lay the foundation for hockey in Las Vegas, and to MGM Resorts International for the warm welcome to the ice at T-Mobile Arena."