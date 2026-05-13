PWHL Officially Grows Again Announcing Expansion To Las Vegas

The PWHL is now a 10 team league officially announcing expansion to Las Vegas on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena.
Las Vegas, Nevada is the PWHL's tenth franchise. The league officially announced the addition of PWHL Vegas at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday.
Although the market was not part of the PWHL Takeover Tour, Las Vegas entered the PWHL expansion race late, but that didn't stop the market from joining the league as the PWHL's southernmost team.
“From the staggering growth of youth hockey participation to the passionate support for the Golden Knights and Aces, the Las Vegas community has enthusiastically embraced both hockey and women’s sports. While professional women’s hockey may be new to the market, we know Las Vegas is ready to welcome and champion a PWHL team of its own,” said Amy Scheer, PWHL Executive Vice President, Business Operations. “This new team will be Las Vegas Valley-born and reflect the identity of its bold, welcoming, and resilient community, with athletes ready to put on a show and build a passionate following across the region. Thank you to the Golden Knights for helping lay the foundation for hockey in Las Vegas, and to MGM Resorts International for the warm welcome to the ice at T-Mobile Arena."
When the PWHL was formed, the Vegas Golden Knights made it clear they wanted to have a PWHL team in the city.
"The PWHL’s arrival in Las Vegas comes with support from the Vegas Golden Knights, whose established hockey infrastructure will help anchor the league’s newest market," the PWHL stated.
“The arrival of the PWHL in Vegas is a milestone for women’s hockey and our entire community,” said John Penhollow, Vegas Golden Knights President of Business Operations. “We’re proud of how far youth hockey has come locally, and even more excited about the path forward and opportunities ahead for future generations with the PWHL’s arrival in Las Vegas. Today’s PWHL announcement gives young girls throughout Nevada and our entire region another chance to dream bigger, pursue hockey at the highest level, and see themselves as future leaders in our community. Our game will be even stronger because of the PWHL’s presence in Henderson and Vegas.”
According to USA Hockey, girls and women's participation in hockey has grown by 600% in Nevada since the Vegas Golden Knights came to the city.
"The PWHL’s expansion to Las Vegas also increases the league’s geographic diversity as its first team in the American Southwest, introducing professional women’s hockey to a new region of fans," the league wrote. "Combined with the city’s accessibility, hospitality infrastructure, and world-class facilities, Las Vegas is a strong long-term fit for the PWHL. PWHL Las Vegas will train at America First Center in Henderson, Nevada. In addition to the Golden Knights, expansion efforts were also supported by MGM Resorts International, joint venture owner of T-Mobile Arena."
The PWHL also announced Las Vegas' color scheme.
"PWHL Las Vegas’ official team colors, inspired by the natural tones of Southern Nevada: green and gold. While Las Vegas is known for The Strip, the area is beloved by the community for its natural surroundings. Green and golden yellow represent the beauty of the desert and mountains that encircle Las Vegas, while gold is a nod to the glamour of what makes Vegas, Vegas, and, of course, the Golden Knights."
With the PWHL's expansion to Seattle and Vancouver last season, Las Vegas added another western destination for the league.
Next week, the PWHL is expected to announce expansion to San Jose, California, although at this point, the two sides continue to work on details of that agreement without a formal contract signed.
Last week the PWHL announced expansion to Detroit. The league will also add their first non-NHL market in Hamilton, Ontario at an expansion event tomorrow.
The PWHL's expansion this offseason will bring the league from eight teams this year to 12 ahead of 2026-27.
Las Vegas also boasts a highly successful WNBA team, the Las Vegas Aces.
The Aces drew 16,511 to their home opener this season, and averaged 11,550 fans per game last season.