PWHL Offseason: The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly So Far

Don’t write off the New York Sirens despite their numerous losses in expansion. They managed to keep Denisa Krizova, and they decided to sign goalie Elaine Chuli, and use the draft to grab skill up front and on the blueline. Chuli was the most experienced netminder, one who holds her own statistically, available. New York enters the season with some of the better blueline depth, and impressive forward depth for the PWHL as it stands this season. Can their top players convert more this season? Can a few returnees take a step forward? If either or both turns into truth, New York might be ok.