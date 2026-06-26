PWHL Offseason: The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly So Far

Some teams managed PWHL expansion well, others struggled, and a few were left with little to show. Here’s a look at the good, okay, bad, and ugly of the PWHL offseason so far.
In 2026 PWHL free agency, there has been more losers than winners to date.
In fact, some teams, after seeing their core sliced into pieces during expansion, were able to do very little in free agency to bolster their lineups.
The Good
Montreal The Obvious Winners
Yes, it’s going to come without Marie-Philip Poulin, but that’s what makes Montreal’s free agent haul even more impressive. In a league where very few players actually changed locations, the ability of Daniele Sauvageau to get both Emma Maltais and Jessie Eldridge was impressive.
Not only did she lure two of the biggest offensive free agents to Montreal, but she managed to keep Abby Roque and Nadia Mattivi, a pair of players who had interest from multiple markets. Their blueline looks thin, but Montreal was a winner.
Detroit Fills A Need
Detroit is going to be top heavy up front; but they have good depth on the back end, something they solidified in free agency signing Mellissa Channell-Watkins, Mia Biotti, and Stephanie Markowski. They now have seven PWHL-capable defenders.
Addition And Subtraction
It’s not addition through subtraction, it’s more addition and subtraction that may have created a better mix in Seattle. The team kept Julia Gosling, they kept Aneta Tejralova, and they went out and got some free agents with unique upside including Emma Nuutinen, Noemi Neubauerova, and late season addition Gabrielle David.
Seattle’s new mix looks like it might work, and perhaps have a more complimentary chemistry when the puck drops. Of course getting Abbey Murphy helps too.
Good Manners In Vancouver
Politely; Vancouver, who almost didn’t lose anyone this offseason, also didn’t steal anyone from another PWHL team (to date). They did bring back veteran Dominika Laskova who spent last season in the SDHL.
They just didn’t have a lot of roster spots available once they re-signed a handful of players. They’ll have some interesting competitions at camp. It’s easy to be good when you don’t have anything to do.
The Okay
New York…Might Be OK
Don’t write off the New York Sirens despite their numerous losses in expansion. They managed to keep Denisa Krizova, and they decided to sign goalie Elaine Chuli, and use the draft to grab skill up front and on the blueline. Chuli was the most experienced netminder, one who holds her own statistically, available. New York enters the season with some of the better blueline depth, and impressive forward depth for the PWHL as it stands this season. Can their top players convert more this season? Can a few returnees take a step forward? If either or both turns into truth, New York might be ok.
Good Depth In Hamilton
If there’s the Ottawa Charge, perhaps Hamilton will be known as the Recharge. They’ve for a decidedly Ottawa feel, much like the Vancouver Goldeneyes grabbed a number of Minnesota Frost players the year before.
Meghan Duggan showed that she’s adept to what works in the league as well grabbing former Charge spark plug Alexa Vasko, and Kayla Vespa from the New York Sirens. The pair are the type of defensively aware depth checkers that successful teams in this league have. Both could be elevated a bit with expansions drain on depth, and either one could have a breakout year.
Ottawa Flavoured Lemonade From Lemons
Expansion was unkind to the Charge in the space of veteran leadership and scoring gone, and their star rookie swiped.
Despite the heavy losses, Ottawa managed to make lemonade from lemons yet again. The addition of Dara Greig is a stylistic fit with offensive upside, and the trade to acquire Jenna Buglioni could be a steal if she finds her groove with the Charger. It was painful, but all is not lost.
San Jose Misses Target
After putting together one of the better 2026 PWHL Draft classes, PWHL San Jose didn’t move the needle in free agency. San Jose made minor signings adding Abbey Levy and Kristin Della Rovere. Della Rovere has third line upside. Levy is not San Jose’s clear cut backup after they drafted Tia Chan, but she has experience. Both however, are solid players who will contribute in one way or another.
Vegas Gets Experience
Vegas added Jada Habisch, Darcie Lappan, Madison Bizal and Natalie Snodgrass. All bring experience, all can play a role. None are going to push Las Vegas over the top but at the very least, Vegas got legitimate PWHL calibre depth. After stealing their share early, expansion teams struggled to make an impact in free agency.
The Bad
Few Reinforcements For The Fleet
Boston fooled fate once as they were picked by many to finish at the bottom of the PWHL, but after another harsh offseason, the Fleet may not be able to fool fate again. Getting Amanda Boulier was crucial for their second pairing, although it will still be one of the PWHL’s more questionable second pairs with much to prove. They also brought in heavy forward Taylor House. House uses her size and players a hard checking game. She won a spot in Ottawa and showed her worth in a variety of roles.
Both were excellent fits for Boston and make the Fleet better, but neither was an answer for the loss of Alina Muller, Daniela Pejsova, and Hadley Hartmetz in expansion, and Eldridge, Rattray, and Levy in free agency. Boston also had to burn a second round pick to get Ella Huber back after she was signed in expansion. It was a lot of loss left unaccounted for.
Frost Frozen Out
The Minnesota Frost kept the bulk of their roster intact after expansion, and they filled holes strategically at the draft. Kendall Coyne Schofield is their offseason wildcard. Many believe she’s still deciding on her future of whether or not she’ll play this season.
While Minnesota will be ok, they also didn’t make any improvements. They brought back Sam Cogan, who was a positive late season boost, but they haven’t found outside help at any position, yet. If Coyne Schofield isn’t returning, this risks turning ugly.
The Ugly
Toronto Can’t Find More
Toronto made one of the better acquisitions of free agency in Jamie Lee Rattray, but the Sceptres will enter the 2026-27 season without Maltais, Daryl Watts, Jessie Compher, Maggie Connors, or Blayre Turnbull up front.
Toronto needed another forward, someone with offensive upside, even if they were unproven. What they need now is a massive leap forward from more than one sophomore. It’s been a very bad offseason for the Sceptres in terms of player movement.