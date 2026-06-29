PWHL Offseason Updates: Rookie Salaries, Roster Updates, And More

One such item is that this offseason there will be no guaranteed one-year contracts. That's how contracts started in the PWHL, but then last offseason the league briefly allowed teams to sign one-year guaranteed deals. It resulted in some challenges, like Toronto giving Clair DeGeorge a guaranteed contract, and then still releasing her later in the year so that she could sign with New York after it appeared a trade for future considerations wasn't going to be permitted. This offseason, all players who sign one-year contracts are on non-guaranteed deals that can be terminated at any point. Only multi-year contracts are guaranteed.