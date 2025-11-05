PWHL Pens Letter Ahead Of Vote On Potential New Ottawa Arena

The PWHL does not want Ottawa's Lansdowne 2.0 plan to go ahead as is. The plan would see a near 3,000 seat reduction in capacity for the PWHL's Ottawa Charge. It's not acceptable in the eyes of the PWHL, and the league voiced that clearly in an editorial published Monday in the Ottawa Citizen.

Penned by PWHL executive vice presidents Jayna Hefford (hockey operations) and Amy Scheer (business operations) called on the City of Ottawa to be leaders in women's sport, rather than stifling all hope for growth.

"Ottawa is on the verge of approving an arena that could make it impossible for the Ottawa Charge to stay in the city we proudly call home," the letter opened.

"Ottawa has a chance to lead Canada in women’s professional sport. Instead, this proposal risks closing the door on that promise."

Through two seasons at TD Place Arena in Ottawa, the Charge have averaged more than 7,000 fans per game across those seasons. The City and their partner the Ontario Sports and Entertainment Group (OSEG) however, plan to demolish Ottawa's 58-year-old arena to build a much smaller, but more modern facility. The issue for the PWHL however, is they assert the arena is only large enough for the men's team it houses, the OSEG owned Ottawa 67s of the OHL, and not for the women's professional team that also calls TD Place home.

"For years, facilities were designed around men’s schedules and men’s teams," the duo wrote in the Citizen. "Women were told to make do. And now, just as women’s hockey has earned the right to think bigger, the city is planning to think smaller."

"For years, cities built arenas that were too big for women and just right for men. Now, the City of Ottawa is planning to build one that is too small for women, yet still perfect for men. Ottawa can change that story. Ottawa can be the city that finally built to the size of the women’s game."

The final vote whether to move forward with the plan that will cost close to half a billion dollars is scheduled for November 7.