PWHL Planning Five Phase Expansion Process, Here Are The Details

The PWHL is planning a five phase expansion process beginning May 28, running through June 13. Here are the details of the proposed plan that will see expansion teams sign or select 10 players, and each existing team lose no more than four signed players.
The PWHLPA today sent PWHL players a five-page document, obtained by The Hockey News, explaining the new process for expansion.
In the process, the PWHLPA assumes there will be four expansion teams. As mentioned on a previous email sent to The Hockey News, if it ends up being less than four expansion teams, the PWHLPA will adjust rapidly to adapt those rules
The proposed PWHL expansion process runs in five phases, from May 28 to June 13, with the Entry Draft scheduled for June 17, and an open signing period beginning June 19.
In the process, expansion teams will build a 10-player core roster.
Here’s, phase by phase, what it looks like. And bear in mind that the document states that it could be subject to change.
Phase 1 (May 28-30)
- Unrestricted and restricted free agents can negotiate with any team, including existing and expansion teams, but can only sign with existing teams, not expansion teams.
- Existing teams can protect three players in Phase 1. This includes signed players or by signing a free agent. For example, Montreal could protect Marie-Philip Poulin who is signed, or sign a free agent like Taylor Heise to count as a protection.
- Existing teams can lose a maximum of one free agent to another existing team
- If a player drafted in 2025 is an RFA, the team can retain her rights by submitting a qualifying offer of no less than 3% over the player’s previous salary. The document mentions, “as a means of protection.”
Phase 2 (June 1-4)
During Phase 2, any player not protected or signed in Phase 1 can only sign with an expansion team
Expansion teams will submit a 20-player Exclusive Negotiation Target List (ENTL).
Expansion teams can sign up to 5 players to two types of contracts.
One of these contracts, is known as an EFO: Expansion Franchise Offer. For Expansion Franchise Offers:
- Salary no less than $100k or player’s 2025-26 salary, whichever is greater
- Player decides the length of the contract, between 1-4 years
- Player who signs for multiple years gets $20k upfront payment
- Minimum 3% raise for multiyear contract is mandatory
- Entire contract is guaranteed
- Player decides if she wants to spread the value of the contract evenly. For example: $100,000, $103,000, $106,090 or $103,030 each year
- Player must sign with the team offering an EFO
- If more than one team offers an EFO, player can choose which team
- Only one EFO per expansion team
The second type of contract available in Phase 2 are being called, FPO: Foundational Player Offers. For Foundational Player Offers:
- Contracts have to be for a minimum of 2 years
- Salaries have to be a minimum of $80,000 for Year 1, and $82,500 for Year 2
- If more years are added, the contract’s average annual value can’t be below the baseline salary ($81,250)
- Player doesn’t have to accept an FPO (see Phase 3 for more)
If a team can’t sign five players during Phase 2, they will be able to select unprotected players with contracts or whose rights are held by existing teams, as long as those players are on the ENTL. For those players, the players’ contracts remain valid, rights are held for the next season.
If a team still can’t get to 5 players, they can petition the league to add additional players to their ENTL. Those players can’t be signed to an EFO, FPO or be selected
In this phase, existing teams can lose a maximum of 3 players
Phase 3 (June 6-9)
- UFA and RFA can sign with any team (expansion and existing)
- Existing teams can protect signed players or sign free agents up to a maximum of 3 contracts (in addition to the 3 in Phase 1)
- Expansion teams can sign up to 3 UFA or RFA
- Player who received an FPO in Phase 2 has to sign with any team by the end of Phase 3. She can sign with another team, but it has to be 90% of the FPO baseline salary ($73,125)
Phase 4 (June 11-12)
- Any player not protected or signed can sign with an expansion team
- Expansion teams can’t sign players who were on its Phase 2 ENTL
- If a team can’t get to 10 players, they will be able to select unprotected players with contracts or whose rights are held by existing teams
In this Phase, players’ contracts remain valid, and rights are held for the next season. Existing teams can lose a maximum of 4 players under contract in Phases 2-4.
Phase 5 (June 13-until start of open signing period)
- UFA and RFA can sign with their existing teams or wait to sign with any team after the entry draft in the open signing period
- Players with their rights held by a team must receive a qualifying offer or they can sign with any team in the open signing period