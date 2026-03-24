PWHL Playoff Tracker - It's Getting Tight

Minnesota (42), Boston (42), Montréal (40) have not clinched yet — but here’s the reality: the cutoff is likely going to land somewhere in the mid-to-high 40s, and all three are already within striking distance of that. It would take a significant collapse for any of them to fall out. So the real question isn’t if they make it — it’s who finishes where, and who gets to select their first-round playoff matchup.