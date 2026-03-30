PWHL Playoff Tracker: Fleet Clinch As Sceptres, Charge Enter Play-In Stretch

Boston claims first spot. Ottawa and Toronto now face a playoff sprint, with three direct clashes determining the final coveted position.
The PWHL playoff race tightened over the weekend, with Boston clinching the league’s first post-season berth — and the battle for the final spot narrowing to a head-to-head sprint between Toronto and Ottawa.
The Fleet became the first team to clinch, reaching 51 points with their win over the Frost and separating from the rest of the field.
Montreal (46) and Minnesota (42) remain in strong position to follow, leaving the final playoff spot as the league’s clearest unresolved race.
That race shifted on Sunday.
The Charge win, combined with the Sceptres' loss, moved the Charge into fourth place with 33 points (and a game in hand). The Sceptres now sit fifth at 31, while New York (27) and Vancouver (27) are still competing, but need near-perfect finishes and help to re-enter contention.
With seven games remaining for Ottawa and six for Toronto, the margin is narrow — but the structure of the schedule is what defines it.
Toronto and Ottawa will meet three times down the stretch. Those games represent nearly half of the Sceptres' remaining schedule and over 40 percent of the Charge's.
In practical terms, that creates a direct path to separation.
A single regulation win in those matchups produces a three-point gain — but more importantly denies the opponent any points, creating what amounts to a four- to six-point swing depending on the result.
If one team wins two of the three in regulation, that alone could account for a six-point gap — enough to decide the race outright given the current standings.
The surrounding schedule reinforces that pressure.
Toronto faces the Goldeneyes and Fleet again, while Ottawa still has games against the Torrent and Frost. At the same time, the Sirens continue to face top-three opponents, including Montréal and Minnesota, limiting their ability to climb cleanly.
The result is a race that is no longer driven by incremental gains across the standings.
It is increasingly defined by direct confrontation.
For Ottawa, the extra game provides a narrow margin for error — but only if they convert it into a full three-point result. Much of their season has been built on overtime wins, which have kept them within reach without creating separation.
For Toronto, the path is simpler but more urgent.
They likely need two regulation wins in those three head-to-head games to reclaim and hold fourth place.
Anything less, and the Charge control the outcome.
With Boston already through and the top three stabilizing, the final playoff position is now the league’s most volatile battleground — and it may ultimately be decided not across the standings, but within a three-game stretch between Toronto and Ottawa.
In a compressed schedule with no games in hand left to lean on, the margin for error has effectively dropped to zero.