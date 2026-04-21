PWHL Playoff Tracker: Sceptres Stay Alive, Set Up Final Push For Fourth Spot

The final playoff berth remains undecided, with Ottawa and Toronto separated by two points and a head-to-head matchup still to come (and New York not out of it yet either).
The Toronto Sceptres kept their season alive with a critical regulation win over Minnesota — and in doing so, turned the PWHL playoff race into a direct, three-team sprint to the finish.
With only one spot remaining, the playoff picture has narrowed to a single focus with a complicated answer. Which of the three teams can cross the finish line?
After Toronto’s 2–0 win over Minnesota, the standings have Ottawa at 39 points, Toronto at 37 and New York at 34 with just two games remaining for each team.
The Sceptres' win did more than add three points. By securing a regulation victory, they avoided falling into elimination territory and kept a clear path open — one that now runs entirely through their remaining schedule.
That schedule is unforgiving, but simple. Toronto faces New York next in what is effectively an elimination game. A win would move the Sceptres to 40 points while knocking the Sirens further back, likely ending New York’s push. A loss, however, would pull New York level or ahead and leave Toronto needing help in the final days.
The regular-season finale against Ottawa looms even larger.
With the Charge already at 39 points and still a game to play against Boston, Toronto’s most realistic path to the playoffs runs through that final head-to-head matchup. If the Sceptres arrive there within striking distance, it could serve as a de facto play-in game for the final spot.
Ottawa, meanwhile, remains in control.
The Charge can clinch with a strong finish, but their margin is not secure. A loss to the Fleet would keep the door open, particularly if Toronto wins its next game. If Ottawa and Toronto are somehow tied in points at the end of the season, Toronto would hold the tiebreaker (regulation wins).
New York faces the steepest climb.
At 34 points, the Sirens need to win out — including a victory over Toronto — and still require help to leapfrog both teams ahead of them. If they can get six points, New York would have the tiebreaker over Toronto or Ottawa, with either more regulation wins or more regulation + OT wins.
The structure of the remaining schedule ensures there will be no ambiguity.
These teams are not chasing from a distance. They are taking points directly from each other, with each result immediately reshaping the standings.
The math is now straightforward. Toronto must continue to win to stay alive. Ottawa must close the door. New York must be perfect.