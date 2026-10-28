PWHL Poll: THN Picks Desbiens As Favorite To Be PWHL's Best Goaltender In 2026-27

Ellen Bond
Oct 28, 2026 3:34 PM
Ann-Renee Desbiens was stellar last season guiding the Montreal Victoire to a Walter Cup title. The Hockey News' women's hockey writers are picking Desbiens as the preseason favorite for PWHL Goaltender of the Year.
Who do you think will be the PWHL's top goaltender in 2026-27?
Ann-Renee Desbiens33.33%
2 users
Aerin Frankel33.33%
2 users
Gwyneth Philips16.67%
1 User
Raygan Kirk16.67%
1 User
Maddie Rooney0%
Other0%
3
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