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PWHL Poll: THN Picks Desbiens As Favorite To Be PWHL's Best Goaltender In 2026-27

PWHL Poll: THN Picks Desbiens As Favorite To Be PWHL's Best Goaltender In 2026-27

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Ian Kennedy
Partner
Oct 28, 2026 3:34 PM

Ann-Renee Desbiens was stellar last season guiding the Montreal Victoire to a Walter Cup title. The Hockey News' women's hockey writers are picking Desbiens as the preseason favorite for PWHL Goaltender of the Year.

Who do you think will be the PWHL's top goaltender in 2026-27?

Ann-Renee Desbiens
33.33%
2 users
Aerin Frankel
33.33%
2 users
Gwyneth Philips
16.67%
1 User
Raygan Kirk
16.67%
1 User
Maddie Rooney
0%
Other
0%

Goaltending is a strength in the PWHL. The teams with world class goalies have shown their ability to rise above the crowd in the PWHL. 

In 2026-27, with the league now sitting at 12 teams, the PWHL will have a number of first-time starters being tasked with carrying their teams. But according to The Hockey News' women's hockey writers, it's a group of familiar faces fans can expect to again lead the way in net.

Ann-Renee Desbiens was the most common selection among ten women's hockey writers from The Hockey News, when asked who would be the PWHL's Best Goaltender this season.

Last season, Aerin Frankel was the league MVP and Goaltender of the Year after backstopping Boston to a surprising campaign. The was followed by 2025 Goaltender of the Year Ann-Renee Desbiens and 2025 playoff MVP Gwyneth Philips. 

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The group also had a new arrival among elite netminders in the PWHL last season with Toronto's Raygan Kirk climbing into the mix statistically. 

Ann-Renee Desbiens highlightsMore Videos

Desbiens is the only goaltender in the top four who has won a Walter Cup title, backstopping Montreal to their first championship last season.

First place votes received three points, second place two,  and third place votes one point in these standings.

Who do you think will be the PWHL's top goaltender in 2026-27? (Comment Below)

Ann-Renee DesbiensAerin FrankelGwyneth PhilipsRaygan Kirk
PWHL
3
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