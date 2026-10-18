Logo
Women's Hockey RoundtableWomen's Hockey Roundtable

PWHL Poll: THN Picks Hamilton To Finish As Best Expansion Team

IanKennedy@THNews profile imagefeatured creator badge
Ian Kennedy
Partner
Oct 18, 2026 2:34 PM

We polled ten women's hockey writers, and here's how they predicted each of the PWHL's four new expansion teams would fare this season. Have your say as well.

What PWHL Team Do You Think Will Be The Best Of The Bunch In 2026-27?

Detroit
0%
Hamilton
100%
2 users
Las Vegas
0%
San Jose
0%

The PWHL grew by four teams this offseason adding teams in Detroit, Hamilton, Las Vegas, and San Jose.

We asked ten women's hockey writers from The Hockey News to rank the PWHL expansion teams in the order they believed the newest additions to the league would finish.

Ultimately, PWHL Hamilton, coached by reigning PWHL Coach of the Year Kris Sparre, and constructed by American hockey legend Meghan Duggan came out just ahead of PWHL Detroit, who will be coached by Josh Sciba, and was built by GM Manon Rheaume.

Each first place vote was awarded four points, second place getting three, third receiving two, and fourth of the four expansion teams getting a single point.

Related stories

At the other end of the spectrum, PWHL Las Vegas edged out San Jose was the expansion team picked to finish lowest in the standings this season.

One factor that wasn't known a the vote, was that Hamilton would be the lone expansion team among experienced rosters in the strong Eastern Conference, while the other three teams would be playing among a predominantly expansion Western Conference with three teams new to the league this season, along with Vancouver and Seattle who were added last year, and the Minnesota Frost.

Hamilton's roster features many veterans including Alina Muller, Brianne Jenner, and Emily Clark up front, Kayle Osborne in net, and Nicole Gosling on the blueline. It's a deep and diverse roster that narrowly earned top spot in the vote ahead of Detroit, who has their own share of elite talent like Daryl Watts, Hannah Bilka, Hilary Knight, Jesse Compher, Britta Curl-Salemme, and Cayla Barnes.

What PWHL Team Do You Think Will Be The Best Of The Bunch In 2026-27? (Comment Below)

PWHL DetroitPWHL Las VegasPWHL San JosePWHL Hamilton
PWHL
Comments
anonymous profile image
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy