PWHL Poll: THN Picks Hamilton To Finish As Best Expansion Team

Mandi Wright / USA TODAY NETWORK via Ima
Oct 18, 2026 2:34 PM
We polled ten women's hockey writers, and here's how they predicted each of the PWHL's four new expansion teams would fare this season. Have your say as well.
What PWHL Team Do You Think Will Be The Best Of The Bunch In 2026-27?
Detroit0%
Hamilton100%
2 users
Las Vegas0%
San Jose0%
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