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PWHL Poll: THN Picks KK Harvey As League's Top Rookie

PWHL Poll: THN Picks KK Harvey As League's Top Rookie

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Ian Kennedy
Partner
Nov 1, 2026 6:34 PM

The PWHL is seeing an influx of talented rookies this season. Ten women's hockey writers from THN put out their picks for each PWHL award, with KK Harvey taking the cake for Rookie of the Year.

Who do you think will be the PWHL's Rookie of the Year?

KK Harvey
100%
1 User
Abbey Murphy
0%
Laila Edwards
0%
Tessa Janecke
0%
Lacey Eden
0%
Kirsten Simms
0%
Emma Peschel
0%
Nelli Laitinen
0%

KK Harvey is ready to make her mark on the PWHL, and she received the overwhelming vote from ten women's hockey writers from The Hockey News who made preseason picks for each of the league's major awards, including Rookie of the Year.

Harvey enters as the reigning Olympic MVP and Best Defender, and NCAA's Patty Kazmaier Award winner. 

Harvey was the first overall pick in a stacked 2026 Draft class heading to the Vancouver Goldeneyes, where she'll take her place on Vancouver's top pair.

Unsurprisingly, Harvey was followed in the vote by many of the American national teammates including San Jose's Laila Edwards, Seattle's Abbey Murphy, and Las Vegas' Tessa Janecke.

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Kirsten Simms narrowly missed the top four, but was next in the vote.

Who do you think will be the PWHL's Rookie of the Year? (Comment Below)

Caroline HarveyLaila EdwardsAbbey MurphyTessa JaneckeLacey EdenKirsten Simms
PWHL
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