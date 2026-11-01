PWHL Poll: THN Picks KK Harvey As League's Top Rookie

Amber Searls-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2026 6:34 PM
The PWHL is seeing an influx of talented rookies this season. Ten women's hockey writers from THN put out their picks for each PWHL award, with KK Harvey taking the cake for Rookie of the Year.
Who do you think will be the PWHL's Rookie of the Year?
KK Harvey100%
1 User
Abbey Murphy0%
Laila Edwards0%
Tessa Janecke0%
Lacey Eden0%
Kirsten Simms0%
Emma Peschel0%
Nelli Laitinen0%
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