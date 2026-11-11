PWHL Poll: THN Picks KK Harvey As Preseason Favorite For PWHL Defender Of The Year

Amber Searls-Imagn Images
Nov 11, 2026 6:40 PM
The PWHL will feature more talent than ever in 2026-27, including on the blueline. THN weighs in on their preseason pick for PWHL Defender of the Year with rookie KK Harvey narrowly taking the vote. Have your say.
Who do you think will be the PWHL's Defender of the Year in 2026-27?
KK Harvey100%
2 users
Megan Keller0%
Nicole Gosling0%
Laila Edwards0%
Haley Winn0%
Sophie Jaques0%
Renata Fast0%
Ronja Savolainen0%
Rory Guilday0%
Other0%
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