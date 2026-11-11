PWHL Poll: THN Picks KK Harvey As Preseason Favorite For PWHL Defender Of The Year

The PWHL will feature more talent than ever in 2026-27, including on the blueline. THN weighs in on their preseason pick for PWHL Defender of the Year with rookie KK Harvey narrowly taking the vote. Have your say.

Who do you think will be the PWHL's Defender of the Year in 2026-27? KK Harvey 100 % 2 users Megan Keller 0 % Nicole Gosling 0 % Laila Edwards 0 % Haley Winn 0 % Sophie Jaques 0 % Renata Fast 0 % Ronja Savolainen 0 % Rory Guilday 0 % Other 0 % Caroline 'KK' Harvey is not only the first overall pick and probable top rookie in the PWHL this season, she's also already earning consideration as the best defender in the league. In a poll asking ten women's hockey writers from The Hockey News who they believed would be the PWHL's Defender of the Year in 2026-27, KK Harvey of the Vancouver Goldeneyes narrowly edged last year's Defender of the Year, Boston Fleet captain Megan Keller. The American born defenders were followed by a third place tie between new Hamilton blueliner Nicole Gosling, and San Jose rookie Laila Edwards. Defensive depth in the PWHL has been a concern for many teams, but there was a bolstering via the draft this season that helped the league expand including Harvey, Nelli Laitinen, Emma Peschel, Sara Swiderski, and Vivian Jungels in the opening round of the draft. Related stories Others receiving at least a single vote included Haley Winn, Rory Guilday, Renata Fast, Ronja Savolainein, and Sophie Jaques. First place votes earned three points, second place two, and third place got one point. Who do you think will be the PWHL's Defender of the Year in 2026-27? (Comment below)