PWHL Rookies Now Have The Chance To Do Something Unique For The League, Develop

The lack of opportunity to earn a chance and sharpen their game is why the decision for some to go to Europe to play before coming back has payed off. Players like Gabrielle David and Sam Cogan found themselves buried and oscillating between roster and reserve. They went to Sweden and dominated for a season, and were both scooped up instantly when their campaign overseas ended joining top six units. The ability to continue developing and playing major minutes is not only important for rookies, but for more seasoned players who were outside top units. Noemi Neubauerova similarly went to Switzerland, before joining Boston's blueline for the stretch and playoffs, and this year signed as an offseason free agent in Seattle. Others who have returned to Europe before signing contracts this offseason include Dominika Laskova and Akange Shiga.