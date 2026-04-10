PWHL's First Overall Pick Likely To Be Decided By One Or Two Games

Every team in the PWHL would love the chance to select Caroline Harvey. This season however, the 'consolations' are not consolations. Had Abbey Murphy declared for the PWHL Draft last season, she was anticipated to go first overall. Some believe she could still challenge Harvey this year based on a team's positional needs. Beyond the duo are Laila Edwards and Tessa Janecke, who would be worthy first overall picks themselves in any other season. As you continue down the draft, there remains an abundance of talent at the top including Kirsten Simms, Lacey Eden, and Nelli Laitinen, followed by another group of NCAA and European players who will be contributors.