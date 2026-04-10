PWHL's First Overall Pick Likely To Be Decided By One Or Two Games

The PWHL utilizes the Gold Plan to decide who selects first overall in the PWHL Draft. With five games or less remaining for every PWHL team however, no team is mathematically eliminated, meaning the first overall pick may come down to a game or two.
Looking at the 2026 PWHL Draft, and knowing every existing PWHL team is going to have a significant chunk of their roster dispersed for another round of expansion, draft order becomes important.
The first half of the first round in the 2026 PWHL Draft is star studded with impact players like Abbey Murphy, Tessa Janecke, Laila Edwards, and the consensus first overall pick Caroline Harvey waiting at the top.
In determining who will pick first in the 2026 PWHL Draft, the league is again relying on the Gold Plan. With less than five games remaining for every PWHL team however, and no teams mathematically eliminated, most non-playoff teams could have as little as a game or two to earn draft order points.
Under the Gold Plan, once a team is mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, any points they earn by winning games, or earning points in overtime or shootout wins or losses, go toward Draft Order standings. The team who earns the most points in the standings after their mathematical elimination, earns the first overall pick.
It was a plan put in place to dissuade teams from "tanking." The Gold Plan also keeps fans engaged and games meaningful as once teams as eliminated from playoff contention, there is something new to cheer for. This year, that includes the opportunity to select Olympic MVP Caroline Harvey.
Small Window For Gold Plan Points
The PWHL has multiple things going on in their rulebook. First, the league chose to utilize a 3-2-1 point system for regulation wins, overtime and shootout wins, and overtime and shootout losses. The system keeps teams in the playoff race longer. With the ability to gain three point in regulation, a late season winning streak, coupled with a late season losing streak from another team, could and has flip flopped scheduled late in the game for playoff standing.
In terms of deciding draft order however, it keeps the Gold Plan from being activated until the final moment. With only 30 games in the PWHL season, it's another barrier to a more vibrant draft race as there is less time for teams to form point separation between playoff and non-playoff teams.
Currently, three of the four teams sitting outside the PWHL playoff window - Seattle, Vancouver, and Ottawa - each have only four games remaining, and non have started accumulating draft order points. For Ottawa, their playoff hopes will come down to a pair of games against Toronto, who currently sits one point ahead of them in the final playoff spot.
One Game Playoff For The First Overall Pick?
Anybody can beat anybody in the PWHL, just like the NHL or other professional leagues on a given night. But for Seattle and Vancouver, who have an identical schedule remaining, the teams may be looking at a one- or two-game playoff style situation fro the first overall pick.
It's possible that both teams are still in the playoff hunt for their first remaining meeting on April 14. When they play again on April 18 however, it's likely both teams will be playing for PWHL Draft order points. The game could stand to determine who picks first, and who picks second in the 2026 PWHL Draft. Alternatively, one of the two teams could go on a hot streak to stay in the hunt longer, pushing their draft hopes even later in the season.
Following their head-to-head games, Seattle and Vancouver each have two games remaining - one against Montreal, and one against Minnesota - both teams who have already clinched playoff berths.
Luckily for both teams, it levels the playing field for draft order points. If there is one critique of utilizing the Gold Plan for draft order, it's that late season scheduling could give one team an unintended advantage toward earning the first overall pick. Should a team have more games late in the season against non-playoff teams, they could have an easier path to the first pick than a team with a more difficult end of season schedule. As it happens however, the league schedule this season does not look like it will favor any team.
How Important Is The First Overall Pick?
Every team in the PWHL would love the chance to select Caroline Harvey. This season however, the 'consolations' are not consolations. Had Abbey Murphy declared for the PWHL Draft last season, she was anticipated to go first overall. Some believe she could still challenge Harvey this year based on a team's positional needs. Beyond the duo are Laila Edwards and Tessa Janecke, who would be worthy first overall picks themselves in any other season. As you continue down the draft, there remains an abundance of talent at the top including Kirsten Simms, Lacey Eden, and Nelli Laitinen, followed by another group of NCAA and European players who will be contributors.
Having the choice of who you'll pick without interference from other teams is always ideal, but any non-playoff team this season is set to inherit an impact player in the first round of the 2026 PWHL Draft.