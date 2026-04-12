PWHL's Historic First Game At TD Garden Does Not Disappoint As League's Top Teams Clash

The first period finished scoreless, both Montreal and Boston notching six shots on goal. The game was chippy, as expected. There were 13 hits in the first period and four roughing penalties by the second. After 40 minutes, Montreal led 15 to 11 in shots. Boston's special teams weren't able to make the necessary impact and take advantage of the five power plays throughout the tournament. Fists flew throughout the game, setting the Fleet further off balance.