PWHL's Roster Freeze Date Leaves Rosters Wide Open For International Signings This Season

The PWHL's roster freeze date this season is March 31. The date falls after the conclusion of most European leagues, and shares the same date as a potential game five final in the SDHL. It means that the bulk of Europe's eligible PWHL free agents will be able to join rosters or bolster reserve ranks.
Here's a look at the top players who could look to join the PWHL this spring, and who will be considered potential free agent signings this offseason as teams look to fill their rosters following another wave of expansion.
Nadia Mattivi - The former Boston University captain and 2025 SDHL Defender of the Year logged huge minutes as Italy's captain at the 2026 Olympic Games. She was a standout for her nation helping them earn a historic quarterfinal berth. Mattivi has PWHL teams ready and waiting, some having already expressed their interest in bringing the 5-foot-10 blueliner who mixes physicality and offensive upside, to North American before this season is out. She is highly unlikely to make it to the draft.
Gabrielle David - The top North American scorer in the SDHL, David should still be in the PWHL, but she fell victim to Montreal's tendency to make Quebec products reserves. It stunted her PWHL career, which she went overseas and lit up the league to get back on track. With another expansion coming, there's room for David to not just return, but to find an offensive role.
Dominika Lásková - Lásková is good enough to be a depth defender in the PWHL right now. The veteran, who represented Czechia at the Olympics, has had a good season in the SDHL, and after missing a year due to injury, it was important for her to go back, play a lot, and then return, which is what she'll do.
Emma Nuutinen - Nuutinen, like Mattivi, is worth a draft pick, but also adding her without using a pick could be a huge bonus. The 5-foot-10 forward can score, she played key minutes for Finland at the Olympics, and she's played in North America before. She could add middle six scoring.
Akane Shiga - Shiga was beloved in Ottawa in the inaugural PWHL but the jump was too significant. She's always had the skating and smarts, but in the SDHL, Shiga has shown more ability to deal with physical play.
Sarah Bujold - Playing a full season with PWHL Montreal, Bujold is a seasoned veteran and in a bottom six role would be an excellent pick up for any PWHL team.
Sam Cogan - After toiling between reserve and fourth line minutes in the PWHL for two seasons, Cogan headed to Europe where she's been a top five scorer in the SDHL season. Sometimes a reset is needed, and Cogan should have more interest now as she's shown that given an opportunity, she can contribute.
Noemi Neubauerová - Going back to Europe this season after one year in the PWHL with Toronto was a good move for Neubauerová. There's going to come a time where players don't want to be drafted by the Sceptres knowing their be buried, but Neubauerová made the best of a bad situation, and this year, has transformed from a checking line forward to the blueline. That's the kind of versatility that adds value in the PWHL.
Kassidy Sauvé - The goalie pool coming into the PWHL this season isn't actually that strong, so goaltenders like Sauve, who could actually handle games in a back up role may see interest. She's put together good seasons in the SDHL, and would be an upgrade on most rosters to their goaltending depth.
Charlotte Akervik - Akervik got into a handful of games last year with the Minnesota Frost, but going to Europe to play top four minutes, and get a chance to grow her offensive game was wise. She did just that and given her size, she'll be a defender teams target.
Justine Reyes - A solid Olympics for Italy, Reyes looked like a player who could handle her own in a bottom six role in the PWHL. She has previous North American pro experience and has produced in every league she's ever played in.
Emma Söderberg - Don't expect Söderberg back. But she'd still be a solid second or third option in the PWHL. She's more likely to return to Sweden for one more year before re-examining the North American goaltending market. As an end of season pick up however, she'd be invaluable insurance, including for her former team in Boston.
Alice Philbert - Philbert was solid for France at the Olympics. Without her, the blowouts would have been far worse. She projects as a third goalie in the PWHL, but you never know what opportunities exist.
Sarah Marchand - One of the top scorers in the SDHL this season from North America, Marchand was a strong NCAA player, and has continued to produce in Europe. She sees the ice really well and is smart with the puck.
Kylie Aquaro - She wasn't happy to be passed over in the PWHL Draft having some of the better numbers of any NCAA player not picked both in scoring and analytically. Aquaro played a ton and scored a ton in the EWHL. She might have to go replicate it for a season in the SDHL, but would be a worthy free agent camp invite with a realistic roster shot.
Jessica Adolfsson - After serving as a reserve with the Ottawa Charge, Adolfsson returned to the SDHL this season with SDE and played well enough to earn a spot on Sweden's Olympic roster. She is proof of the value of spending time in the PWHL, and she could be a good depth pick up down the stretch.
Chloe Aurard-Bushee - A surprising preseason release by the Boston Fleet, Aurard hasn't produced at the PWHL level after a stellar NCAA career, and she wasn't the impact player she's been for France at the Olympics. Still, experience down the stretch is a big deal, and Aurard-Bushee can add depth experience even as a reserve.