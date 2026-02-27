PWHL's Roster Freeze Date Leaves Rosters Wide Open For International Signings This Season

Noemi Neubauerová - Going back to Europe this season after one year in the PWHL with Toronto was a good move for Neubauerová. There's going to come a time where players don't want to be drafted by the Sceptres knowing their be buried, but Neubauerová made the best of a bad situation, and this year, has transformed from a checking line forward to the blueline. That's the kind of versatility that adds value in the PWHL.