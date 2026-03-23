PWHL Salaries: Nurse, Carpenter Took Pay Cuts, While Others Got Raises To Head West In Expansion

Similar to Alex Carpenter with Seattle, Sarah Nurse took a pay cut to sign with Vancouver. From the $95,481 she was supposed to make in Toronto with the Sceptres, she signed for $85,000 to move to the West Coast, approximately $10,000 less. Goalie Emerance Maschmeyer was in the last season of a three-year contract, and signed for about the same $90,000 she was going to earn in Ottawa. Vancouver did add another year at the same salary to her contract, though.