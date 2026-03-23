PWHL Salaries: Nurse, Carpenter Took Pay Cuts, While Others Got Raises To Head West In Expansion

The Hockey News was able to acquire one of the most guarded secrets in the PWHL: players’ salaries.
In the following days, THN will publish a series of articles analyzing some of this data, starting with the first five players signed by the Vancouver Goldeneyes and Seattle Torrent in the PWHL expansion exclusive signing window prior to the 2025 expansion draft.
Let’s start with Seattle.
The biggest name the Torrent signed at that time was Team USA and Boston Fleet captain, Hilary Knight. Knight had signed a three-year contract with Boston in 2024, one of the inaugural 18 players signed by PWHL teams, and was going to play her third and final year of that deal.
In the PWHL exclusive expansion signing window, both Seattle and Vancouver could sign any unprotected players from another team, as long as the player agreed on terms.
Former Boston Fleet assistant general manager and current Seattle general manager, Meghan Turner, was able to sign her former Boston captain to the exact same amount Knight was supposed to make in Boston for the 2025-26 season, $106,090.
Another good move for Turner, financially speaking at least, was the signing of Alex Carpenter.
Why?
Because Carpenter had signed a three-year deal worth $293,636 with New York and was supposed to make $100,785.50 for the third year of that original contract. Turner was able to sign her to a one-year, $90,000 deal.
It was rumoured during the expansion window that some players took a pay cut in order to sign with either Seattle or Vancouver and build something special on the West Coast. The standings this year don't back up that theory, but it’s still an 11% pay cut for Carpenter.
Danielle Serdachny, who scored the World Championship golden goal for Canada in 2024, was originally signed with Ottawa. Drafted second overall by the Charge in 2024, she signed a three-year contract worth $215,000: $63,500 the first year, $67,500 the second and a hefty $84,000 the third year. And Serdachny decided to leave Ottawa for Seattle for the same amount of money.
In Ottawa, Serdachny had seen her time on ice gradually reduced as the season progressed. She finished the year with an average of 15:29, scoring eight points in 30 games. So far this season with Seattle, she’s playing two minutes more on average, and has already 7 points in 19 games.
From the five players, only two signed better deals in Seattle.
Goalie Corrine Schroeder was supposed to earn $50,000 in New York, but instead got a $10,000 raise this year and will up that salary to $77,500 for the 2026-27 season. Schroeder is currently splitting her duties right now with rookie Hannah Murphy.
Finally, defender Cayla Barnes had the best raise of them all. From the $51,000 she was supposed to do in Montreal, she signed a 3-year deal worth $225,000 with the Torrent: $70,000 this season, $75,000 next year and $80,000 in 2027-28. A 37% raise this year, no wonder why she chose to leave the Victoire.
In Vancouver, only Claire Thompson received a significant raise. She was supposed to make $60,000 with Minnesota, and signed a one-year deal with the Vancouver Goldeneyes for $82,500, a 38% raise.
Her teammate with the Frost, Sophie Jaques, was set to make $84, 872, the third and final year of her initial contract worth $247,372 had she stayed in Minnesota. With Vancouver, she signed a three-year, $270,000 contract, worth $85,000, $90,000, and $95,000, pretty much the same salary for this season.
Similar to Alex Carpenter with Seattle, Sarah Nurse took a pay cut to sign with Vancouver. From the $95,481 she was supposed to make in Toronto with the Sceptres, she signed for $85,000 to move to the West Coast, approximately $10,000 less. Goalie Emerance Maschmeyer was in the last season of a three-year contract, and signed for about the same $90,000 she was going to earn in Ottawa. Vancouver did add another year at the same salary to her contract, though.
And finally, second-round draft pick Jennifer Gardiner signed for a small increase. She was making $42,500 in Montreal, and is now making $50,000 in Vancouver.
In total, Seattle spent a little more than $18,000 this season in salary than what their five players were supposed to make. Vancouver spent close to $12,000 more.
Here's a look at the old versus new salaries for the first five players signed during PWHL expansion.
*All salaries are in US dollars
***Editors Note: THN originally reported Jenn Gardiner's salary as $45,000, not $50,000.